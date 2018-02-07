The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People still affected by the horrors of Grenfell Tower have been told they can seek help and support if they have been affected by a fatal fire in Holland Park .

Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council says residents in the borough left traumatised by the fire in Holland Park Gardens on Tuesday night (February 6) can visit the support centre at The Curve in Bard Road.

The fire is believed to be the second fatal blaze in the area since the Grenfell Tower disaster in June 2017.

Fire crews were called to Holland Park Gardens at 9.44pm on Tuesday.

It was attended by 80 firefighters , who spent more than four hours bringing the flames in the converted Victorian property under control.

The local authority set up a refreshment area in a nearby hotel for people evacuated from their homes while fire crews tackled the blaze.

They were allowed to return home at around 3am.

(Image: Google)

Council leader Elizabeth Campbell said: "We have again woken up to very sad news in the borough and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who has tragically lost their life.

"We had our emergency officers on site through the night and we know emergency services once again bravely did everything they could.

"The council will be making resources available to ensure that anybody affected by the fire directly, or indirectly through trauma, have the help and support they need."

(Image: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The local authority believes the property is owned by the Catalyst housing association.

A spokesman added: “Residents in the borough who have been affected either directly, or indirectly through trauma after the Grenfell tower tragedy , can contact staff at The Curve Community Centre or call the Care for Grenfell team on 020 7745 6414 for support.”

In October 2017 a man died after a flat fire in St Mark's Road, near Ladbroke Grove.

The blaze in Holland Park happened hours after another fatal fire in nearby Fulham, where a woman died .

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.