A man who died following a fire at a Victorian townhouse in Holland Park has been named locally as 60-year-old Peter Cornes.

Mr Cornes died after the building he lived in caught fire during the night on Tuesday (February 6).

The London Fire Brigade sent 12 fire engines and 80 firefighters to Holland Park Gardens, one of London's most exclusive streets.

Paramedics attempted CPR on Mr Cornes but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene, reports the Daily Mail .

Firefighters tackled the blaze from 9.44pm on Tuesday until 2.01pm on Wednesday (February 7).

The fire damaged part of a first floor flat and a second floor flat and eight neighbours had to be evacuated as a precaution.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson confirmed that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

