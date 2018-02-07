The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has died in a fire at a block of flats in Holland Park.

Despite "extensive resuscitation efforts", the man was pronounced dead at the scene in Holland Park Gardens.

It took 80 firefighters more than four hours to get the blaze at the converted Victorian property in one of London's most sought after streets under control.

London Fire Brigade was called to the scene at 9.44pm on Tuesday (February 6) and worked through the night until 2am on Wednesday (February 7).

Crews from Hammersmith, Kensington, North Kensington and other stations attended, with 12 fire engines and a crane deployed to tackle the fire.

Part of a first floor flat and an entire second floor flat were damaged in the fire.

London Fire Brigade estimate approximately eight neighbours had to be evacuated from their homes as precaution while they worked to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman told the Evening Standard: "We sent an ambulance crew, our Hazardous Area Response Team, an incident response officer and London’s Air Ambulance trauma team in a car to the scene.

"Sadly, despite extensive resuscitation efforts, one patient – a man – died at the scene.”

