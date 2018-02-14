The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tributes have been paid to the man who died in a flat fire in Holland Park last Tuesday (February 6).

The blaze, which broke out in Holland Park Gardens at 9.44pm, claimed the life of Peter Cornes.

Speaking to getwestlondon, friends revealed Mr Cornes' beloved dog Missi also died in the fire.

Scotland Yard is yet to formally identify the victim.

The flat, in a converted Victorian property, is owned by Catalyst housing group.

Emma Willis had known Mr Cornes since 1993. Writing in a Facebook post, she described him as "beautiful" and "bonkers in the most charming way".

Ms Willis wrote: "He was my rock, always there for me, so dependable.

"He was wonderfully eccentric, always walked around with a jailer's keyring with a ton of keys on it for his numerous cars."

"He always wore four pairs of glasses on his head and was so delightfully bonkers in the most charming way," she added.

Speaking to getwestlondon, Ms Willis described Mr Cornes as a fit and healthy 70-year-old.

"He was such a character, he was always buzzing around Portobello Market and was completely unique", she said.

"He knew everybody in Portobello."

(Image: Emma Wallace)

"He was the kindest, most helpful person I have ever met," Ms Willis added.

"He would go to the end of the earth for his friends.

"He was dependable, brilliant and funny.

"He was a really lovely guy."

"I was just devastated when I found out he died," she said.

"He was fit and healthy and had another 15 or 20 years ahead of him. He had so much life and so much energy."

Another friend, Bridget O'Neill, told getwestlondon: "I met him four years ago through a friend of a friend when he came to fix my computer and we just kept in touch."

(Image: Emma Wallace)

"He was so straightforward and friendly. He was fun to be around.

"He was a spontaneous man and I'm going to miss him.

"He had been around Notting Hill for year and you don't meet many people like him these days."

At its peak, 80 firefighters were tackling the blaze, which was brought under control at around 2am on Wednesday February 7.

Afterwards, Catalyst said the fire had broken out in a property containing six self-contained flats.

