Emergency services remain at the scene of a fatal fire in Holland Park, in which a man died.

Video footage and images show the road sealed off by police, and emergency firefighters entering and leaving the property in Holland Park Gardens.

Up to 80 firefighters were dealing with the blaze at its peak.

Meanwhile, housing group Catalyst has confirmed the blaze occurred in its property and that it is working with emergency services to support friends and family of the deceased.

London Fire Brigade was called to the converted Victorian property at 9.44pm on Tuesday (February 6) and worked through the night until 2am (February 7).

Crews from Hammersmith, Kensington, North Kensington and other stations attended, with 12 fire engines and a crane deployed to tackle the fire.

Part of a first floor flat and an entire second floor flat were damaged in the fire.

London Fire Brigade estimate approximately eight neighbours had to be evacuated from their homes as a precaution, while they worked to extinguish the fire.

Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council is advising people still affected by the horrors of Grenfell Tower to seek help if they have been affected the the tragedy on Tuesday by visiting The Curve support centre in Bard Road.

Catalyst said the fire broke out in a property containing six self-contained flats.

A spokesperson said: "Catalyst employees were on site quickly, working with the emergency services and the council’s emergency response team to support affected residents.

"The origins of the fire are still to be determined.

"The remaining five households have either been accommodated overnight in a nearby hotel or have elected to stay with friends or family.

"A Catalyst customer liaison officer is offering support to them at this difficult time, and we are working towards finding long-term replacement accommodation as quickly as possible."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Just hours before the fire in Holland Park, a woman in Fulham lost her life in a blaze.

