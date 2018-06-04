The video will start in 8 Cancel

Holidaymakers from west London planning to spend the summer in Turkey have been warned about upcoming disruptions ahead of the elections.

Updated advice has been issued by the UK Foreign Office in light of Turkey's upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections later this month, Chronicle Live reports.

On Friday (June 1), a spokesman for the Government said: “Presidential and parliamentary elections will take place on June 24, 2018.

“This may result in rallies and demonstrations around the country; you should avoid large gatherings and follow the advice of the local authorities.”

The snap election in Turkey was called by the president of 15 years Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid rising opposition to his rule and concerns about the economy.

British tourists are already warned against travelling within 10km of the border with Syria and to Diyarbakir, while additional security measures may apply on flights to Turkey.

Terrorists are said to be very likely to try to carry out attacks in Turkey, with the majority of attacks occurring in the south and east of the country and in Ankara and Istanbul.

However, some attacks may target western interests and tourists from western countries, particularly in the major cities.

The Foreign Office said on Friday that British nationals made over 1.7 million visits to Turkey in 2016, with most of them being trouble-free.

The statement added: “Be alert to your surroundings and remain vigilant in crowded places popular with foreign nationals, including during festival periods.

“You should be vigilant, follow the advice of local security authorities, monitor media reports and keep up to date with this travel advice.”

Parts of Turkey are popular tourist destinations, with flights from Heathrow Airport to the likes of Dalaman, Antalya and Bodrum.