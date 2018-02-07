Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A British hotels company, which owns brands such as Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza, entered a collective consultation period on Tuesday (February 6).

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), which employs more than 600 people across the UK, informed its employees that it is commencing the first step of a collective consultation.

Companies which look at changing 20 or more roles go through this process and IHG workers are now being given the chance to nominate a representative for the next stage of the consultation.

The multinational hotels company is headquartered in Denham, near Uxbridge , and has more than 785,000 rooms and 5,200 hotels across 100 different countries.

Speaking to getwestlondon, a spokesman for IHG could not confirm if any jobs would be lost during the collective consultation process.

The spokesman said: "In the UK, the regulations are that, if you are looking at changing 20 or more roles, then you have to go into collective consultation.

"We are now in that process and employees were alerted this morning."

(Image: Jonathan Cosh)

She added: "[The company] talked last year about accelerating our growth rate, we have had a strong few years and it's all about continuing to accelerate that rate.

"We are focusing on making sure we're dynamic and we're structured in the right way to help us get there.

"As part of that we looked at the way we are structured and we announced we are merging two of our regions at the end of last year - our Europe region with our Asia, Middle East and Africa region.

"We have kick-started the consultation period this morning and we will go through the process that is very clearly outlined and follow all of the guidance on that front."

As well as Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza, IHG brands include Candlewood Suites, Even Hotels and Hotel Indigo.

Speaking in June last year after being appointed new chief executive of IHG, Keith Barr said that the company was making "good progress".

He added: "I feel privileged to have the opportunity to build on the strong performance we have delivered.

"My focus is on driving an acceleration in our growth rate, by increasing the resources dedicated behind the highest opportunity markets and segments, strengthening our brand portfolio, building on our leading loyalty proposition, and enhancing our competitive advantage through prioritising digital and technological innovation.

"We will continue to focus on enhancing our cost efficiency to generate funds for reinvestment.

"This, combined with our cash-generative business model and disciplined approach to capital allocation, will drive superior returns to shareholders."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .