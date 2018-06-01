The video will start in 8 Cancel

Holborn Tube station in central London was shut during Friday evening rush hour after a suspicious item was found during a knife arrest.

British Transport Police (BTP) closed down the busy Central line tube station shortly after 4pm on Friday (June 1).

Armed police and specialist officers evacuated the station after detaining a 33-year-old man on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed weapon.

As officers arrested the man in the station, a suspicious item was found and police shut down Holborn Underground station while they made further checks.

Experts analysed the package and it was not believed to pose "any threat" and the station began to reopen shortly after 5pm.

The incident has not been classified as "terror related" by British Transport Police.

Two knives were recovered by police during the arrest.

Passengers and commuters were thanked by police for their help while the checks were made.