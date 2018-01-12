The video will start in 8 Cancel

The victim of an unsolved Harlesden murder died as a result of five gunshot wounds, an inquest has revealed.

James Owusu-Agyekum, 22, of Harlesden, died following a shooting in Tynsdale Road, on the Stonebridge estate, on November 2 2016.

An inquest into Mr Owusu-Agyekum’s death was held at North London Coroner’s Court on Thursday (January 11) and a verdict of unlawful killing was recorded.

The court heard that he died as a result of four gunshot wounds to the back and a fifth wound to his arm.

He was shot by one of two suspects who then fled to the nearby Stonebridge Estate on bicycles, police say.

Mr Owusu-Agyekum was a popular young man from a devout Christian family, who had recently taken time out from his studies to care for his disabled mother, the inquest heard.

Following the inquest, his parents said: "James has senselessly been taken from his family and friends.

"His loss has left sorrow in all our hearts.

"We appeal, to anyone who has any information to pass this to police or anonymously to Crimestoppers."

The motive for his killing is still unknown, but it was likely that James had been mistaken for someone else.

More than a year on from his murder, officers continue to appeal for witnesses and information in an attempt to catch his killers.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Bolton, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command , said: "James’s family has lived with the torment of knowing that his killer is still free for more than a year now.

"I am doing everything I can to change that.

"We are releasing images of two suspects we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation.

"I would urge anyone who recognises these people to contact us; all information will be handled in the strictest confidence and could be key in helping to bring a small level of comfort to James’s family."

A serious crime reward of £20,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons responsible for the murder of James Owusu-Agyekum is also still available.

Police had been called by the London Ambulance Service at 10.45pm following reports of a shooting on November 2 2016.

Local officers and firearms officers attended and discovered Mr Owusu-Agyekum suffering from gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination on November 4 2016, at Northwick Park Hospital Mortuary, gave a cause of death as gunshot wounds.

Despite extensive efforts to find his killers, officers have not yet been able to locate them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Incident Room on 020 8785 8244 or call police on 101. Alternatively, tweet information @MetCC.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or the secure online form which can be found on the Crimestoppers website .

