Plans have been submitted by a Hindu group for a major upgrade to its community sports centre in Northolt.

Members of the Shree Kutch Leva Patel Community Centre and Sports Ground based in India Gardens have applied to Ealing Council to demolish all the buildings on the site and replace them with a new community sports building.

The extensive plans feature new changing rooms, a kitchen, spectator seating and viewing areas, multi-use sports halls and function rooms.

The existing cricket pitch would be kept and revamped with a new outdoor sports pitch built next to it.

There will also be new pedestrian, cycling and vehicle access - including a new access route onto West End Road.

The plans are in line with the organisation's mission statement which is to "enhance the quality of life through education, cultural, social and sports activities and instil values that will benefit society".

In an address to community members, its president Mavji Dhanji Jadva Vekaria said: "Achieving a new state-of-the-art centre for our Samaj (group) has always been the dream for our community.

"A new project team was formed in July 2016, which includes architects, planning consultants and associated consultants.

"During the last 14 months, we have been moving forward in a steady but fruitful pace. The planning team continues to work daily on this challenging work and we are hopeful that by the first quarter of 2018 we will be able to bring you a positive outcome."

A host of activities take place at the sports centre including cricket and football tournaments, family worship events and music festivals.

You can find out more at www.sklpc.com.

The plans can be viewed and commented on at www.ealing.gov.uk