A statue of the Hindu god Ganesh was paraded through Hounslow streets and immersed in the River Thames for the sixth year running as part of the Ganesh Chathurthi festival.

Hyderabad Friends Youth (HYFY) group organised the event, which celebrates Ganesh's birthday, over four days. The procession on September 16 (Sunday) began at 1pm from Spring Grove Crescent.

A colourful procession through the streets with traditional food, music, hymns and prayers was followed by the Visarjan ceremony, in which a statue of the many-armed elephant god Lord Ganesh is immersed in a sea or river.

A HYFY spokesman said: "HYFY President Ashok Dusari & Core Members Malla Reddy, Rathnakar, Naveen Reddy, Satya & Satyapal expressed their happiness for the successful celebrations and to see all the Indians united at one place. Such occasions will bring us together and maintain the brotherhood among us.

"The Lord Ganesh "Laddu" was auctioned before the procession, which this year fetched £802 and was won by local NRI Dhanjunjay (DJ). Everyone believes that winning this laddu will bring good luck and prosperity in their life."