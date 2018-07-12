The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 16-year-old boy from Hillingdon was one of two teenagers arrested on suspicion of assault after a man in his 70s was seriously assaulted in Victoria Station.

Former British Ambassador to the US, Sir Christopher Meyer, 74, was attacked on his way to get a Tube home from Victoria Station on Wednesday afternoon (July 11), The Times reports.

Sir Christopher was rushed to nearby St Mary's Hospital with injuries to his nose, lip and left eye following the assault. His condition is said to be non life-threatening.

His wife, Baroness Meyer, told The Times: "He looks terrible. His left eye is like a golf ball and bleeding, the nose looks like it could be broken.

"I’m absolutely shocked by the level of the brutality. They really beat him. It’s appalling — like something you would see in a war zone."

(Image: Getty Images)

The attack on the former British ambassador to the USA happened the day before President Trump's visit to the UK.

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed a 16-year-old boy from Hillingdon and a 15-year-old girl from Croydon were both arrested in connection with the attack.

A BTP spokesman said: "Officers were called to Victoria Station at 2.45pm yesterday (July 11), after receiving reports that a man had been seriously assaulted.

"A man in his seventies was taken to hospital, though his injuries are not believed to be life threatening or changing."

Both teenagers were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and have been released under investigation while enquiries into the incident continue.

Officers urge anyone witnessed the assault taking place, we urge them to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, with the reference 334 of July 11.