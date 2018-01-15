The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Hillingdon taxi driver who sexually assaulted his vulnerable, mentally handicapped passengers in his taxi over a four-year period has been jailed.

William Busher, 69, assaulted three women with learning disabilities while working as a taxi driver for vulnerable adults between February 2012 and June 2016 in the Henley-on-Thames area, Thames Valley police said.

Busher admitted seven counts of sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder impeding choice, and two counts of inciting sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder impeding choice, police said.

His work involved driving the vulnerable adults, including his victims, to and from their day centres and places of work.

The Long Lane resident was charged on October 24 and sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Monday (January 8).

He was sentenced to five years and four months in prison and was added to the sex offenders' register, as well as a restraining order to prevent him approaching any of his vulnerable victims.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sophie Holliss, said: “This has been a long and complex investigation involving three vulnerable victims with learning disabilities.

“Busher abused his position of trust in order to take advantage of their vulnerabilities for his own sexual gratification.

(Image: Thames Valley Police)

“I would like to particularly thank the victims of their bravery in coming forward to report this. I would also like to thank the victims’ families, other witnesses and partner agencies for assisting with the investigation.

“I hope that Busher’s sentence will bring some closure to all those involved.

“This case shows how seriously Thames Valley Police treats all sexual offences and I would encourage victims of similar offences to come forward and would like to reassure them that they will be listened to and supported.”

