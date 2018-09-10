Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hillingdon police constable has been given a final warning after it was proven that he lied about CCTV evidence, causing a criminal case to collapse.

PC Steffan Ravnkilde attended a two-day gross misconduct hearing on Tuesday and Wednesday September 4 and 5 where he faced six allegations of misconduct.

Four of these claims were "proven" including that he dishonestly stated CCTV evidence was not available because the camera was not working.

A panel decided last week that the Metropolitan Police constable's misconduct amounted to a breach of the standards of professional behaviour in respect of "duties and responsibilities and honesty and integrity".

It was also concluded that his failings contributed to a criminal case being discontinued two years ago and he has been given a final written warning.

During the two-day hearing it was proved that PC Ravnkilde failed to book in a piece of CCTV evidence, made no written record of what the footage showed and he dishonestly claimed evidence was not available because the camera was not working.

It was also proved that the constable was dishonest about which CCTV evidence was being referred to during a recording and he failed to response to a request from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for CCTV evidence - leading to the criminal case being discontinued in April 2016.

However it was not proven that the CCTV footage was completely lost and PC Ravnkilde submitted a document to the CPS stating the footage had been provided when this was not true.

The independent panel concluded that PC Ravnkilde's failings amounted to gross misconduct and he has since been given a final written warning as "an appropriate course of action."