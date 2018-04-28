The video will start in 8 Cancel

Friends of Stan Atkins gathered on Wednesday for a touching funeral service for the local hero.

Over four decades, Stan ran Pets Corner in Hillingdon , a pet sanctuary for animals displaced by London's rapid urbanisation.

He passed away at the age of 81, on March 27.

Fittingly, four stunning black horses pulled Stan's coffin from his home in Petworth Gardens to Breakspear Crematorium.

The sun shone on the procession as it made the five-mile journey to Ruislip , with the hearse laden with touching floral tributes to a well-loved local man.

Stan had been forced to give up running Pets Corner in November 2017 due to his ill health, but he was well known for his tenacity and stubbornness.

Pets Corner faced multiple crises throughout the years, coming very close to closing on a number of occasions over the last decade, but the community rallied around Stan and helped him keep his pride and joy afloat as long as possible.

Fittingly the song chosen to play at his funeral service was Frank Sinatra's I Did It My Way.

Similarly, outside the crematorium, two white doves were released, however, instead of flying away, they perched on the building's roof.

"Everyone started giggling," said Kat Dudek, who attended the funeral.

"The two doves refused to leave and just sat on top of the crematorium and we were giggling because Stan was stubborn and they were stubborn," she added.

"It was beautiful."

(Image: Naomi Catt)

Following the service, mourners gathered at the Scout Hut in Petworth Gardens, near to Pets Corner, for a wake.

"Afterwards, in the evening, some people went and left LED candles at his front door," said Kat.

Construction work being carried out by Hillingdon Council was halted that day, Kat added, on request of Gina Pople.

Gina told getwestlondon : "He will always be missed very much and always in our thoughts.

"I would also like to than Kevin Malyon for standing by my side through everything."