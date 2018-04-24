The video will start in 8 Cancel

Polling day in the May 3 local elections for Hillingdon is nearly upon us.

This means you'll get the chance to vote for the ward councillors you want to represent you in the borough for the next four years.

Voting is vitally important - as councillors make decisions on issues including education, housing, transport, social care and waste.

That's why we've rounded up a full list of the candidates - and parties - standing in every ward in Hillingdon ahead of polling day.

Hillingdon is strongly Conservative-controlled at the moment and has been for 20 years, but Labour is hopeful of capitalising on the potentially damaging issues of Brexit and austerity and hopes to take more seats in the middle and north of the borough to diminish the Tory majority.

They have a major task on their hands to accomplish this though, as the Conservatives currently have 42 seats and Labour just 23.

You can cast your votes at polling stations from 7am to 10pm on the day.

Details of polling stations will be sent out on your polling cards, or can be found online at www.hillingdon.gov.uk/elections.

For those unable to make it in person, you must register for a proxy vote (when someone votes on your behalf) or a postal vote (cast by post) by 5pm on Wednesday April 25.

There will be 65 councillors elected across the 22 wards around the borough. Here is a full list of the wards and candidates.

Key: CON = Conservative, LAB = Labour, LD = Liberal Democracts, IND = Independent

Barnhill

Cameron Bell CON

Jas Dhot LAB

Jem Duducu CON

Tony Eginton LAB

Rachel Moustafa GREEN

Kerri Prince LAB

Rachel Xuereb CON

Botwell

Piotr Cimaszkiewicz POLISH PRIDE

Jack Cramp CON

Scott Farley LAB

Janet Gardner LAB

Isha Masson CON

Cat Mayne GREEN

John Oswell LAB

Rachael Strong CON

Brunel

John Bond LAB

Roy Chamdal CON

Huzaifa Essajee GREEN

Mohammed Islam LAB

Beth Mackin GREEN

Richard Mills CON

Gillian Oswell LAB

Brian Stead CON

Cavendish

Teji Barnes CON

Ian Campbell LAB

Alic Greenham GREEN

Eddie Lavery CON

Kay Lee GREEN

John Major LAB

Leslie Major LAB

Heena Makwana CON

Richard Pye GREEN

Charville

Nicola Brightman CON

Job Dexters GREEN

Neil Fyfe CON

Steve Garelick LAB

Andre Gibbs GREEN

Gabrielle Roberts LAB

Paula Rodrigues CON

David Williams LAB

Eastcote and East Ruislip

Jonathan Banks LD

Andy Blakie GREEN

Nick Denys CON

Balázs Dukát GREEN

Ian Edwards CON

Fane Foneska LAB

Becky Haggar CON

Nadir Mohammed LAB

Margaret Reap LD

Mary Turvey LAB

Joseph Wyand GREEN

(Image: Hillingdon Council)

Harefield

Richard Barnes IND

Sarah Green GREEN

Henry Higgins CON

Nas Issa LAB

David Miller-Holland LAB

Jane Palmer CON

Niki Samuel GREEN

Heathrow Villages

Sanjiv Bisnauthsing CON

Rafael Kochaj CON

Ali Milani LAB

Peter Money LAB

June Nelson LAB

Bill Stephens GREEN

Christine Taylor CON

Hillingdon East

Wayne Bridges CON

Gavin Browning LAB

John Campbell LAB

Alan Chapman CON

Steve Gardner DEMOCRATS AND VETERANS PARTY

Patricia Jackson CON

Lynda Nye LAB

Ickenham

Maria Annibal GREEN

Kevin Clarke GREEN

Michael Cox LD

Jacqueline Forwood LAB

John Hensley CON

Carl Howes LAB

Peter James LAB

Sofia Kazi GREEN

Ray Puddifoot CON

David Simmonds CON

Manor

Peter Crook GREEN

Paul Espley LAB

Graham Lee GREEN

Michael Markham CON

Douglas Mills CON

Noretter Moore LAB

Susan O'Brien CON

David Thorp LAB

Geoffrey Wilkinson GREEN

Melanie Winterbotham LD

Northwood

Michelle Barnes GREEN

Fiona Cox LD

Cathryn Crook GREEN

Lagle Heinla LD

Fiona Holding GREEN

Richard Lewis CON

Carol Melvin CON

Linda Read LAB

Wendy Ridley LAB

Peter Ryerson LAB

Northwood Hills

Humam Abdul-Motalib LD

Jonathan Bianco CON

Peter Dollimore LD

Duncan Flyn CON

Kevin McDonald LAB

John Morgan CON

Andrew Retter IND

Andy Ross GREEN

Shabbar Sachedina LAB

Dee Stuart LAB

Pinkwell

Shahid Biseem CON

Phil Collins CON

Jasvinder Dhillon LAB

Resham Kotecha CON

Kuldeep Lakhmana LAB

John Morse LAB

South Ruislip

James Clouting LAB

Nicky Crowther GREEN

Deborah Howes GREEN

Vanessa Hurhangee CON

Allan Kauffman CON

Imran Khursheed LAB

Elisa Money LAB

Steve Tuckwell CON

Hazel Young LD

Townfield

Lynne Allen LAB

Adam Bennett CON

Peter Curling LAB

Dean Langlwy GREEN

Kelly Martin CON

Raju Sansarpuri LAB

Mustapha Sowe CON

(Image: Will Slater/VINCI St Mowden's)

Uxbridge North

Martin Goddard CON

Raymond Graham CON

William Holyday GREEN

Ann Mooney LAB

Niall Murphy GREEN

Siva Sivaramalingam GREEN

Andrew Smith LAB

Jane Smith LAB

David Yarrow CON

Uxbridge South

Jessica Beishon LAB

John Bowman GREEN

Tony Burles LAB

Keith Burrows CON

Farhad Choubedar CON

Judith Cooper CON

Mark Keir GREEN

Naz Shah LAB

Chris West GREEN

West Drayton

Cameron Bradbury CON

Lesley Deville CON

Janet Duncan LAB

Vincent Evans BNP

James Hamblin CON

Remigiusz Jaskiewicz POLISH PRIDE

Stuart Mathers LAB

Jan Sweeting LAB

Sebastian Tyszlewicz POLISH PRIDE

West Ruislip

Philip Corthorne CON

Alexander Cunliffe LD

Kishan Devani LD

Jane Hooper LD

Margaret McDonald LAB

Peter McDonald LAB

Shivalee Patel GREEN

Devi Radia CON

John Riley CON

Craig Whitehead LAB

Yeading

Mohinder Birah LAB

Lindsay Bliss LAB

Kelly Bridges CON

Bolupe Omisore CON

Jagjit Singh LAB

Christopher Smallwood CON

Yiewsley