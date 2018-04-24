Polling day in the May 3 local elections for Hillingdon is nearly upon us.
This means you'll get the chance to vote for the ward councillors you want to represent you in the borough for the next four years.
Voting is vitally important - as councillors make decisions on issues including education, housing, transport, social care and waste.
That's why we've rounded up a full list of the candidates - and parties - standing in every ward in Hillingdon ahead of polling day.
Hillingdon is strongly Conservative-controlled at the moment and has been for 20 years, but Labour is hopeful of capitalising on the potentially damaging issues of Brexit and austerity and hopes to take more seats in the middle and north of the borough to diminish the Tory majority.
They have a major task on their hands to accomplish this though, as the Conservatives currently have 42 seats and Labour just 23.
You can cast your votes at polling stations from 7am to 10pm on the day.
Details of polling stations will be sent out on your polling cards, or can be found online at www.hillingdon.gov.uk/elections.
For those unable to make it in person, you must register for a proxy vote (when someone votes on your behalf) or a postal vote (cast by post) by 5pm on Wednesday April 25.
There will be 65 councillors elected across the 22 wards around the borough. Here is a full list of the wards and candidates.
Key: CON = Conservative, LAB = Labour, LD = Liberal Democracts, IND = Independent
Barnhill
- Cameron Bell CON
- Jas Dhot LAB
- Jem Duducu CON
- Tony Eginton LAB
- Rachel Moustafa GREEN
- Kerri Prince LAB
- Rachel Xuereb CON
Botwell
- Piotr Cimaszkiewicz POLISH PRIDE
- Jack Cramp CON
- Scott Farley LAB
- Janet Gardner LAB
- Isha Masson CON
- Cat Mayne GREEN
- John Oswell LAB
- Rachael Strong CON
Brunel
- John Bond LAB
- Roy Chamdal CON
- Huzaifa Essajee GREEN
- Mohammed Islam LAB
- Beth Mackin GREEN
- Richard Mills CON
- Gillian Oswell LAB
- Brian Stead CON
Cavendish
- Teji Barnes CON
- Ian Campbell LAB
- Alic Greenham GREEN
- Eddie Lavery CON
- Kay Lee GREEN
- John Major LAB
- Leslie Major LAB
- Heena Makwana CON
- Richard Pye GREEN
Charville
- Nicola Brightman CON
- Job Dexters GREEN
- Neil Fyfe CON
- Steve Garelick LAB
- Andre Gibbs GREEN
- Gabrielle Roberts LAB
- Paula Rodrigues CON
- David Williams LAB
Eastcote and East Ruislip
- Jonathan Banks LD
- Andy Blakie GREEN
- Nick Denys CON
- Balázs Dukát GREEN
- Ian Edwards CON
- Fane Foneska LAB
- Becky Haggar CON
- Nadir Mohammed LAB
- Margaret Reap LD
- Mary Turvey LAB
- Joseph Wyand GREEN
Harefield
- Richard Barnes IND
- Sarah Green GREEN
- Henry Higgins CON
- Nas Issa LAB
- David Miller-Holland LAB
- Jane Palmer CON
- Niki Samuel GREEN
Heathrow Villages
- Sanjiv Bisnauthsing CON
- Rafael Kochaj CON
- Ali Milani LAB
- Peter Money LAB
- June Nelson LAB
- Bill Stephens GREEN
- Christine Taylor CON
Hillingdon East
- Wayne Bridges CON
- Gavin Browning LAB
- John Campbell LAB
- Alan Chapman CON
- Steve Gardner DEMOCRATS AND VETERANS PARTY
- Patricia Jackson CON
- Lynda Nye LAB
Ickenham
- Maria Annibal GREEN
- Kevin Clarke GREEN
- Michael Cox LD
- Jacqueline Forwood LAB
- John Hensley CON
- Carl Howes LAB
- Peter James LAB
- Sofia Kazi GREEN
- Ray Puddifoot CON
- David Simmonds CON
Manor
- Peter Crook GREEN
- Paul Espley LAB
- Graham Lee GREEN
- Michael Markham CON
- Douglas Mills CON
- Noretter Moore LAB
- Susan O'Brien CON
- David Thorp LAB
- Geoffrey Wilkinson GREEN
- Melanie Winterbotham LD
Northwood
- Michelle Barnes GREEN
- Fiona Cox LD
- Cathryn Crook GREEN
- Lagle Heinla LD
- Fiona Holding GREEN
- Richard Lewis CON
- Carol Melvin CON
- Linda Read LAB
- Wendy Ridley LAB
- Peter Ryerson LAB
Northwood Hills
- Humam Abdul-Motalib LD
- Jonathan Bianco CON
- Peter Dollimore LD
- Duncan Flyn CON
- Kevin McDonald LAB
- John Morgan CON
- Andrew Retter IND
- Andy Ross GREEN
- Shabbar Sachedina LAB
- Dee Stuart LAB
Pinkwell
- Shahid Biseem CON
- Phil Collins CON
- Jasvinder Dhillon LAB
- Resham Kotecha CON
- Kuldeep Lakhmana LAB
- John Morse LAB
South Ruislip
- James Clouting LAB
- Nicky Crowther GREEN
- Deborah Howes GREEN
- Vanessa Hurhangee CON
- Allan Kauffman CON
- Imran Khursheed LAB
- Elisa Money LAB
- Steve Tuckwell CON
- Hazel Young LD
Townfield
- Lynne Allen LAB
- Adam Bennett CON
- Peter Curling LAB
- Dean Langlwy GREEN
- Kelly Martin CON
- Raju Sansarpuri LAB
- Mustapha Sowe CON
Uxbridge North
- Martin Goddard CON
- Raymond Graham CON
- William Holyday GREEN
- Ann Mooney LAB
- Niall Murphy GREEN
- Siva Sivaramalingam GREEN
- Andrew Smith LAB
- Jane Smith LAB
- David Yarrow CON
Uxbridge South
- Jessica Beishon LAB
- John Bowman GREEN
- Tony Burles LAB
- Keith Burrows CON
- Farhad Choubedar CON
- Judith Cooper CON
- Mark Keir GREEN
- Naz Shah LAB
- Chris West GREEN
West Drayton
- Cameron Bradbury CON
- Lesley Deville CON
- Janet Duncan LAB
- Vincent Evans BNP
- James Hamblin CON
- Remigiusz Jaskiewicz POLISH PRIDE
- Stuart Mathers LAB
- Jan Sweeting LAB
- Sebastian Tyszlewicz POLISH PRIDE
West Ruislip
- Philip Corthorne CON
- Alexander Cunliffe LD
- Kishan Devani LD
- Jane Hooper LD
- Margaret McDonald LAB
- Peter McDonald LAB
- Shivalee Patel GREEN
- Devi Radia CON
- John Riley CON
- Craig Whitehead LAB
Yeading
- Mohinder Birah LAB
- Lindsay Bliss LAB
- Kelly Bridges CON
- Bolupe Omisore CON
- Jagjit Singh LAB
- Christopher Smallwood CON
Yiewsley
- Shehryar Ahmad-Wallana CON
- Simon Arnold CON
- Alan Deville CON
- Jordan Harris GREEN
- Cayla Martin LAB
- Robert Nunn LAB
- Nav Rana LAB
- David Stephens GREEN
- Jai Virdee GREEN