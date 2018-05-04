The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Conservatives increased their number of seats in the London Borough of Hillingdon from 42 to 44 last night, dashing Labour hopes of winning big in the key West London borough.

Labour now have 21 seats having lost one to the Conservatives.

The full breakdown of results is below.

Barnhill

Cameron Bell CON - 741

Jas Dhot LAB - 2334 - elected

Jem Duducu CON - 593

Tony Eginton LAB - 2027 - elected

Rachel Moustafa GREEN - 252

Kerri Prince LAB - 1993 - elected

Rachel Xuereb CON - 565

Botwell

Piotr Cimaszkiewicz POLISH PRIDE - 98

Jack Cramp CON - 874

Scott Farley LAB - 2404 - elected

Janet Gardner LAB - 2486 - elected

Isha Masson CON - 941

Cat Mayne GREEN - 242

John Oswell LAB 2248 - elected

Rachael Strong CON - 908

Brunel

John Bond LAB - 1029

Roy Chamdal CON - 1712 - elected

Huzaifa Essajee GREEN - 143

Mohammed Islam LAB - 913

Beth Mackin GREEN - 236

Richard Mills CON - 1740 - elected

Gillian Oswell LAB - 1021

Brian Stead CON - 1800

Cavendish

Teji Barnes CON - 2761 - elected

Ian Campbell LAB - 818

Alic Greenham GREEN - 331

Eddie Lavery CON - 2737 - elected

Kay Lee GREEN - 357

John Major LAB - 679

Leslie Major LAB - 681

Heena Makwana CON - 2595 - elected

Richard Pye GREEN - 362

Charville

Nicola Brightman CON - 1810 - elected

Job Dexters GREEN - 179

Neil Fyfe CON - 1773 - elected

Steve Garelick LAB - 1522

Andre Gibbs GREEN - 192

Annelise Roberts LAB - 1690

Paula Rodrigues CON - 1713 - elected

David Williams LAB - 1501

Eastcote and East Ruislip

Jonathan Banks LD - 279

Andy Blakie GREEN - 386

Nick Denys CON - 3519 - elected

Balázs Dukát GREEN - 245

Ian Edwards CON - 3442 - elected

Fane Foneska LAB - 595

Becky Haggar CON - 3387 - elected

Nadir Mohammed LAB - 578

Margaret Reap LD - 362

Mary Turvey LAB - 577

Joseph Wyand GREEN - 319

Harefield

Richard Barnes IND - 483

Sarah Green GREEN - 425

Henry Higgins CON - 1125 - elected

Nas Issa LAB - 249

David Miller-Holland LAB - 308

Jane Palmer CON - 1396 - elected

Niki Samuel GREEN - 394

Heathrow Villages

SanjivBisnauthsing CON - 1037

Rafael Kochaj CON - 999

Ali Milani LAB - 1382 - elected

Peter Money LAB - 1517 - elected

June Nelson LAB - 1475 - elected

Bill Stephens GREEN - 261

Christine Taylor CON - 1133

Hillingdon East

Wayne Bridges CON - 2200 - elected

Gavin Browning LAB - 1314

John Campbell LAB - 1333

Alan Chapman CON - 2052 - elected

Steve Gardner DEMOCRATS AND VETERANS PARTY - 153

Patricia Jackson CON - 2053 - elected

Lynda Nye LAB - 1239

Ickenham

Maria Annibal GREEN - - 302

Kevin Clarke GREEN - 314

Michael Cox LD - 191

Jacqueline Forwood LAB - 571

John Hensley CON - 2550 - Elected

Carl Howes LAB - 494

Peter James LAB 517

Sofia Kazi GREEN - 278

Ray Puddifoot CON - 2827 - elected

David Simmonds CON - 2540 -elected

Manor

Peter Crook GREEN - 316

Paul Espley LAB - 781

Graham Lee GREEN - 263

Michael Markham CON - 2603 - elected

Douglas Mills CON 2576 - elected

Noretter Moore LAB - 688

Susan O'Brien CON - 2593 - elected

David Thorp LAB - 583

Geoffrey Wilkinson GREEN - 257

Melanie Winterbotham LD - 287

Northwood

Michelle Barnes GREEN - 313

Fiona Cox LD - 170

Cathryn Crook GREEN - 168

Lagle Heinla LD - 231

Fiona Holding GREEN - 246

Richard Lewis CON - 2272 - elected

Carol Melvin CON - 2285 elected

Linda Read LAB - 496

Wendy Ridley LAB - 452

Peter Ryerson LAB - 409

Scott Seaman Digby CON - 2131 - elected

Gautam Sabarwell LD 203

Northwood Hills

Humam Abdul-Motalib LD - 192

Jonathan Bianco CON - 2056 - elected

Peter Dollimore LD - 226

Duncan Flyn CON - 2039 - elected

Kevin McDonald LAB - 636

John Morgan CON - 2014 - elected

Andrew Retter IND - 618

Andy Ross GREEN -435

Shabbar Sachedina LAB - 662

Dee Stuart LAB - 701

Pinkwell

Shahid Biseem CON - 711

Phil Collins CON - 731

Jasvinder Dhillon LAB - 2388 - elected

Resham Kotecha CON - 595

Kuldeep Lakhmana LAB - 2283 - elected

John Morse LAB - 2249 - elected

South Ruislip

James Clouting LAB - 1207

Nicky Crowther GREEN - 179

Deborah Howes GREEN - 300

Vanessa Hurhangee CON - 1943 - elected

Allan Kauffman CON - 2119 - elected

Imran Khursheed LAB - 965

Elisa Money LAB - 1019

Steve Tuckwell CON - 2015 - elected

Hazel Young LD - 232

Townfield

Lynne Allen LAB - 2512 - elected

Adam Bennett CON - 806

Peter Curling LAB - 2247 - elected

Dean Langlwy GREEN - 278

Kelly Martin CON- 782

Raju Sansarpuri LAB 2214 - elected

Mustapha Sowe CON - 688

Uxbridge North

Martin Goddard CON - 2563 - elected

Raymond Graham CON - 2415 elected

William Holyday GREEN - 312

Ann Mooney LAB - 936

Niall Murphy GREEN - 275

Siva Sivaramalingam GREEN - 246

Andrew Smith LAB - 901

Jane Smith LAB 892

David Yarrow CON - 2299 - elected

Uxbridge South

Jessica Beishon LAB - 1358

John Bowman GREEN - 263

Tony Burles LAB - 1300 - 1756 - elected

Keith Burrows CON - 1511 - elected

Farhad Choubedar CON -1511 - elected

Judith Cooper CON - 1770 - elected

Mark Keir GREEN - 212

Naz Shah LAB -1129

Chris West GREEN - 306

West Drayton

Cameron Bradbury CON - 1749

Lesley Deville CON - 1739 -

Janet Duncan LAB - 2013 - elected

Vincent Evans BNP - 143

James Hamblin CON - 1737

Remigiusz Jaskiewicz POLISH PRIDE - 95

Stuart Mathers LAB - 1843 - elected

Jan Sweeting LAB - 1923 - elected

Sebastian Tyszlewicz POLISH PRIDE - 117

West Ruislip

Philip Corthorne CON - 2622 - elected

Alexander Cunliffe LD - 313

Kishan Devani LD - 290

Jane Hooper LD - 390

Margaret McDonald LAB - 699

Peter McDonald LAB - 605

Shivalee Patel GREEN 337

Devi Radia CON - 2274 - elected

John Riley CON - 2536 elected

Craig Whitehead LAB - 573

Yeading

MohinderBirah LAB - 2280 - elected

Lindsay Bliss LAB - 2389 - elected

Kelly Bridges CON - 767

Bolupe Omisore CON - 600

Jagjit Singh LAB 2206 - elected

Christopher Smallwood CON - 699

Yiewsley

Shehryar Ahmad-Wallana CON- 1713 - elected

Simon Arnold CON 1539 - elected

Alan Deville CON - 1588 - elected

Jordan Harris GREEN - 203

Cayla Martin LAB - 1210

Robert Nunn LAB - 1084

Nav Rana LAB - 1192

David Stephens GREEN -231

Jai Virdee GREEN - 235