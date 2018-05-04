The Conservatives increased their number of seats in the London Borough of Hillingdon from 42 to 44 last night, dashing Labour hopes of winning big in the key West London borough.
Labour now have 21 seats having lost one to the Conservatives.
The full breakdown of results is below.
Barnhill
Cameron Bell CON - 741
Jas Dhot LAB - 2334 - elected
Jem Duducu CON - 593
Tony Eginton LAB - 2027 - elected
Rachel Moustafa GREEN - 252
Kerri Prince LAB - 1993 - elected
Rachel Xuereb CON - 565
Botwell
Piotr Cimaszkiewicz POLISH PRIDE - 98
Jack Cramp CON - 874
Scott Farley LAB - 2404 - elected
Janet Gardner LAB - 2486 - elected
Isha Masson CON - 941
Cat Mayne GREEN - 242
John Oswell LAB 2248 - elected
Rachael Strong CON - 908
Brunel
John Bond LAB - 1029
Roy Chamdal CON - 1712 - elected
Huzaifa Essajee GREEN - 143
Mohammed Islam LAB - 913
Beth Mackin GREEN - 236
Richard Mills CON - 1740 - elected
Gillian Oswell LAB - 1021
Brian Stead CON - 1800
Cavendish
Teji Barnes CON - 2761 - elected
Ian Campbell LAB - 818
Alic Greenham GREEN - 331
Eddie Lavery CON - 2737 - elected
Kay Lee GREEN - 357
John Major LAB - 679
Leslie Major LAB - 681
Heena Makwana CON - 2595 - elected
Richard Pye GREEN - 362
Charville
Nicola Brightman CON - 1810 - elected
Job Dexters GREEN - 179
Neil Fyfe CON - 1773 - elected
Steve Garelick LAB - 1522
Andre Gibbs GREEN - 192
Annelise Roberts LAB - 1690
Paula Rodrigues CON - 1713 - elected
David Williams LAB - 1501
Eastcote and East Ruislip
Jonathan Banks LD - 279
Andy Blakie GREEN - 386
Nick Denys CON - 3519 - elected
Balázs Dukát GREEN - 245
Ian Edwards CON - 3442 - elected
Fane Foneska LAB - 595
Becky Haggar CON - 3387 - elected
Nadir Mohammed LAB - 578
Margaret Reap LD - 362
Mary Turvey LAB - 577
Joseph Wyand GREEN - 319
Harefield
Richard Barnes IND - 483
Sarah Green GREEN - 425
Henry Higgins CON - 1125 - elected
Nas Issa LAB - 249
David Miller-Holland LAB - 308
Jane Palmer CON - 1396 - elected
Niki Samuel GREEN - 394
Heathrow Villages
SanjivBisnauthsing CON - 1037
Rafael Kochaj CON - 999
Ali Milani LAB - 1382 - elected
Peter Money LAB - 1517 - elected
June Nelson LAB - 1475 - elected
Bill Stephens GREEN - 261
Christine Taylor CON - 1133
Hillingdon East
Wayne Bridges CON - 2200 - elected
Gavin Browning LAB - 1314
John Campbell LAB - 1333
Alan Chapman CON - 2052 - elected
Steve Gardner DEMOCRATS AND VETERANS PARTY - 153
Patricia Jackson CON - 2053 - elected
Lynda Nye LAB - 1239
Ickenham
Maria Annibal GREEN - - 302
Kevin Clarke GREEN - 314
Michael Cox LD - 191
Jacqueline Forwood LAB - 571
John Hensley CON - 2550 - Elected
Carl Howes LAB - 494
Peter James LAB 517
Sofia Kazi GREEN - 278
Ray Puddifoot CON - 2827 - elected
David Simmonds CON - 2540 -elected
Manor
Peter Crook GREEN - 316
Paul Espley LAB - 781
Graham Lee GREEN - 263
Michael Markham CON - 2603 - elected
Douglas Mills CON 2576 - elected
Noretter Moore LAB - 688
Susan O'Brien CON - 2593 - elected
David Thorp LAB - 583
Geoffrey Wilkinson GREEN - 257
Melanie Winterbotham LD - 287
Northwood
Michelle Barnes GREEN - 313
Fiona Cox LD - 170
Cathryn Crook GREEN - 168
Lagle Heinla LD - 231
Fiona Holding GREEN - 246
Richard Lewis CON - 2272 - elected
Carol Melvin CON - 2285 elected
Linda Read LAB - 496
Wendy Ridley LAB - 452
Peter Ryerson LAB - 409
Scott Seaman Digby CON - 2131 - elected
Gautam Sabarwell LD 203
Northwood Hills
Humam Abdul-Motalib LD - 192
Jonathan Bianco CON - 2056 - elected
Peter Dollimore LD - 226
Duncan Flyn CON - 2039 - elected
Kevin McDonald LAB - 636
John Morgan CON - 2014 - elected
Andrew Retter IND - 618
Andy Ross GREEN -435
Shabbar Sachedina LAB - 662
Dee Stuart LAB - 701
Pinkwell
Shahid Biseem CON - 711
Phil Collins CON - 731
Jasvinder Dhillon LAB - 2388 - elected
Resham Kotecha CON - 595
Kuldeep Lakhmana LAB - 2283 - elected
John Morse LAB - 2249 - elected
South Ruislip
James Clouting LAB - 1207
Nicky Crowther GREEN - 179
Deborah Howes GREEN - 300
Vanessa Hurhangee CON - 1943 - elected
Allan Kauffman CON - 2119 - elected
Imran Khursheed LAB - 965
Elisa Money LAB - 1019
Steve Tuckwell CON - 2015 - elected
Hazel Young LD - 232
Townfield
Lynne Allen LAB - 2512 - elected
Adam Bennett CON - 806
Peter Curling LAB - 2247 - elected
Dean Langlwy GREEN - 278
Kelly Martin CON- 782
Raju Sansarpuri LAB 2214 - elected
Mustapha Sowe CON - 688
Uxbridge North
Martin Goddard CON - 2563 - elected
Raymond Graham CON - 2415 elected
William Holyday GREEN - 312
Ann Mooney LAB - 936
Niall Murphy GREEN - 275
Siva Sivaramalingam GREEN - 246
Andrew Smith LAB - 901
Jane Smith LAB 892
David Yarrow CON - 2299 - elected
Uxbridge South
Jessica Beishon LAB - 1358
John Bowman GREEN - 263
Tony Burles LAB - 1300 - 1756 - elected
Keith Burrows CON - 1511 - elected
Farhad Choubedar CON -1511 - elected
Judith Cooper CON - 1770 - elected
Mark Keir GREEN - 212
Naz Shah LAB -1129
Chris West GREEN - 306
West Drayton
Cameron Bradbury CON - 1749
Lesley Deville CON - 1739 -
Janet Duncan LAB - 2013 - elected
Vincent Evans BNP - 143
James Hamblin CON - 1737
Remigiusz Jaskiewicz POLISH PRIDE - 95
Stuart Mathers LAB - 1843 - elected
Jan Sweeting LAB - 1923 - elected
Sebastian Tyszlewicz POLISH PRIDE - 117
West Ruislip
Philip Corthorne CON - 2622 - elected
Alexander Cunliffe LD - 313
Kishan Devani LD - 290
Jane Hooper LD - 390
Margaret McDonald LAB - 699
Peter McDonald LAB - 605
Shivalee Patel GREEN 337
Devi Radia CON - 2274 - elected
John Riley CON - 2536 elected
Craig Whitehead LAB - 573
Yeading
MohinderBirah LAB - 2280 - elected
Lindsay Bliss LAB - 2389 - elected
Kelly Bridges CON - 767
Bolupe Omisore CON - 600
Jagjit Singh LAB 2206 - elected
Christopher Smallwood CON - 699
Yiewsley
Shehryar Ahmad-Wallana CON- 1713 - elected
Simon Arnold CON 1539 - elected
Alan Deville CON - 1588 - elected
Jordan Harris GREEN - 203
Cayla Martin LAB - 1210
Robert Nunn LAB - 1084
Nav Rana LAB - 1192
David Stephens GREEN -231
Jai Virdee GREEN - 235