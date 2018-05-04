Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Conservatives have increased their majority in the west London borough of Hillingdon, dashing Labour hopes of making big gains in yesterday's local elections.

The Tories started the night with 42 seats and Labour on 22 but after the ballots were counted at Brunel University, in Uxbridge, the Conservatives had 44 and Labour 21.

The Tories gained two seats in the Charville ward and one in Uxbridge South and Labour gained one in West Drayton.

Labour had hoped to gain key wards such as Brunel, Yiewsley and Uxbridge South and to move out from their stronghold around Hayes and Harlington in the south of the borough, but it wasn't to be.

Labour hopes began to falter early in the night and Labour leader Peter Curling admitted early on he didn't think Labour gains would be as strong as he had previously predicted.

As more wards were declared, Labour supporters drifted away as Tory candidates and supporters moved closer to the podium, greeting every result with buoyant cheers.

Afterwards Conservative leader Ray Puddifoot said he thought it had been a "godsend" that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had visited the borough last week as he knew at that moment that Labour was worried.

He pledged to spend another four years giving residents in Hillingdon what they want which he said is clean streets, good parks, libraries and sound finances.

He said Labour had focused too much of its energy on national issues such as Brexit to try to exploit Tory weaknesses, but that the election was all about "bins not Brexit".

Labour leader Peter Curling said analysis would have to be done before he could say exactly what had gone wrong, but he said the fact a large majority in Hillingdon voted to leave the EU may have worked against the party.