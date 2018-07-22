The video will start in 8 Cancel

Pet owners in Hillingdon have been urged to be vigilant after two mutilated cats were discovered.

A borough-wide alert was issued this week in Hillingdon after the mutilated pets were found in Ickenham and West Ruislip .

A spokesman for Hillingdon Neighbourhood Watch (HNW) said the cats had been examined by vets who determined that they were killed "by humans".

The mutilated pets are said to "bear the signature" of the cat killer, who has been operating for a number of years, firstly within the M25 but more recently in other parts of the country.

Brian Walters, deputy community coordinator for HNW, said: "Last week we had two cats mutilated, one in the West Ruislip ward and another in Ickenham."

He added: "The animals have been examined by vets who have determined that they were dispatched by humans and bear the 'signature' of the pet killer.

"It might be prudent please to keep an eye on your pets, especially overnight."

South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (SNARL), whose members have been helping police in the hunt for the cat killer, confirmed on Facebook they have been made aware of the incidents and are now making enquiries.

There is a £10,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the series of killings.

If you find any mutilated bodies or body parts, you can contact SNARL on 07961 030064.

To report information on who may be committing the offences, contact Operation Takahe on 0208 649 0216 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.