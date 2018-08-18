The video will start in 8 Cancel

Enforcement officers in Hillingdon have been called to Hayes after a group of travellers set up in a Tesco Extra car park on Friday (August 17).

The caravans descended on the Yeading Extra store's car park, in Glencoe Road, during the afternoon.

Metropolitan Police confirmed they had received calls about the travellers, but suggested officers were no longer at the scene because the land is private property.

A nearby resident said the Tesco petrol station shop has "been on lockdown since they arrived", however police said no criminal activity has taken place.

The travellers remained in the car park at around 10.40am on Saturday (August 18), when enforcement officers were reportedly seen on site.

Speaking to getwestlondon , one local resident said supermarket giant Tesco has previously been asked to take further measures to prevent travellers setting up.

She said: "Tesco still refuse to install height barriers and to lock the car park at night to stop travellers setting up camp.

"Numerous complaints have already been made by residents to Tesco Head Office, police and the council. [Our] MP is also aware, yet still no action has been taken to discourage nightly disturbances."

A Tesco spokesman said they are aware of the travellers in the car park outside the Yeading Extra store and are "working hard to resolve the situation as soon as possible".

He added: "We take the security of our site very seriously and work with our landlord, the police and the other businesses who share the car park to prevent misuse of these facilities.”