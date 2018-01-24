The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hillingdon Council has announced a £153 million improvement package to create more primary school places for children in the borough.

The money is part of a wider £260 million plan to increase the number of spaces in both primary and secondary schools as the borough's population continues to grow.

Expansion work is currently underway at Warrender Primary School in Ruislip for an additional 210 school places and Hillside Infant and Junior Schools in Northwood , which will gain a further 216 places.

Building work at the Ruilsip school is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year and will include a new two-storey building to accommodate eight classrooms, an ICT suite, library, design technology room, and group spaces.

The school's sports hall is also being enlarged and a new multi-use games area and sports field is being built.

Works at Hillside Infant and Junior Schools to build a new stand alone building with 12 new classrooms, a hall, studio, ICT suite, library, design technology room, kitchen and group spaces is expected to be completed in early 2019.

The 426 new primary school places will be in addition to 6,682 spaces created since 2011.

Councillor David Simmonds, Hillingdon Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for education and children’s services, said: “We are putting families first by investing in school expansions to provide more places for local children where they are needed the most.

"We're proud to offer so many 'good' and 'outstanding' schools in Hillingdon, and our high quality educational facilities will give our young people the best start in life.

"We are also continuing to create places for secondary schools as demand grows.”

