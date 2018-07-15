The best-paid teaching jobs in west London have been revealed and very few local authority-run schools make the top 10, according to new data from the government's latest teacher census.
Academies and free schools seem to pay on average more than council-run schools with some paying north of £50,000 per teacher.
West London teachers looking for a pay rise should perhaps head to Westminster where a newly-founded free school pays its teaching staff an average £53,221 per annum.
Sir Simon Milton Westminster University Technical College (UTC) in Westminster only opened last year is among just 18 schools nationally where the average teacher earns more than £50,000 a year.
Saint Thomas More Language College in Kensington and Chelsea was the only other west London school in the study to pay teachers more than an average £50,000 per year.
These are the top 10 highest-paying schools in West London.
Westminster
Sir Simon Milton Westminster University Technical College
School type: Free School
Average teacher salary: £53,221
Kensington and Chelsea
Saint Thomas More Language College
School type: Local authority maintained
Average teacher salary: £51,783
Hammersmith and Fulham
Fulham Cross Girls' School and Language College
School type: Academy
Average teacher salary: £49,802
Harrow
Salvatorian Roman Catholic College
School type: Academy
Average teacher salary: £49,463
Hammersmith and Fulham
Fulham College Boys' Schoo l
School type: Academy
Average teacher salary: £48,452
Hounslow
St Mark's Catholic School
School type: Academy
Average teacher salary: £48,086
The Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School
School type: Local authority maintained
Average teacher salary: £47,913
Brent
St Gregory's Catholic Science College
Academy
£47,740
Queens Park Community School
School type: Academy
Average teacher salary: £47,703
Ealing
Featherstone High School
School type: Academy
Average teacher salary: £47,203