The best-paid teaching jobs in west London have been revealed and very few local authority-run schools make the top 10, according to new data from the government's latest teacher census.

Academies and free schools seem to pay on average more than council-run schools with some paying north of £50,000 per teacher.

West London teachers looking for a pay rise should perhaps head to Westminster where a newly-founded free school pays its teaching staff an average £53,221 per annum.

Sir Simon Milton Westminster University Technical College (UTC) in Westminster only opened last year is among just 18 schools nationally where the average teacher earns more than £50,000 a year.





Saint Thomas More Language College in Kensington and Chelsea was the only other west London school in the study to pay teachers more than an average £50,000 per year.

These are the top 10 highest-paying schools in West London.

Westminster

Sir Simon Milton Westminster University Technical College

School type: Free School

Average teacher salary: £53,221

Kensington and Chelsea

Saint Thomas More Language College

School type: Local authority maintained

Average teacher salary: £51,783



Hammersmith and Fulham

Fulham Cross Girls' School and Language College

School type: Academy

Average teacher salary: £49,802

Harrow

Salvatorian Roman Catholic College

School type: Academy

Average teacher salary: £49,463



Hammersmith and Fulham

(Image: Goolistan Cooper)

Fulham College Boys' Schoo l

School type: Academy

Average teacher salary: £48,452



Hounslow

St Mark's Catholic School

School type: Academy

Average teacher salary: £48,086



(Image: Google)

The Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School

School type: Local authority maintained

Average teacher salary: £47,913



Brent

St Gregory's Catholic Science College

Academy

£47,740



Queens Park Community School

School type: Academy

Average teacher salary: £47,703



Ealing

Featherstone High School

School type: Academy

Average teacher salary: £47,203