The best-paid teaching jobs in west London have been revealed and very few local authority-run schools make the top 10, according to new data from the government's latest teacher census.

Academies and free schools seem to pay on average more than council-run schools with some paying north of £50,000 per teacher.

West London teachers looking for a pay rise should perhaps head to Westminster where a newly-founded free school pays its teaching staff an average £53,221 per annum.

Sir Simon Milton Westminster University Technical College (UTC) in Westminster only opened last year is among just 18 schools nationally where the average teacher earns more than £50,000 a year.

Read More

More stories well worth reading


Saint Thomas More Language College in Kensington and Chelsea was the only other west London school in the study to pay teachers more than an average £50,000 per year.

These are the top 10 highest-paying schools in West London.

Westminster

Sir Simon Milton Westminster University Technical College

School type: Free School

Average teacher salary: £53,221

Kensington and Chelsea

Saint Thomas More Language College

School type: Local authority maintained
Average teacher salary: £51,783

Hammersmith and Fulham

Fulham Cross Girls School offers some of the highest-paid teaching jobs in west London

Fulham Cross Girls' School and Language College

School type: Academy

Average teacher salary: £49,802

Harrow

Salvatorian Roman Catholic College

School type: Academy

Average teacher salary: £49,463

Hammersmith and Fulham

Fulham College Boys school has made real progress in GCSE results in the past three years
Teachers at Fulham College Boys school earn on average more than £48,000 a year

Fulham College Boys' Schoo l

School type: Academy

Average teacher salary: £48,452

Hounslow

St Mark's Catholic School

School type: Academy

Average teacher salary: £48,086

An Ealing comprehensive school is celebrating an "outstanding" achievement after being awarded a double gold standard seal of academic approval by the Department of Education.
Staff at Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School are some of Ealing's highest-paid teachers

The Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School

School type: Local authority maintained

Average teacher salary: £47,913

Brent

St Gregory's Catholic Science College

Academy

£47,740

Queens Park Community School

School type: Academy

Average teacher salary: £47,703

Ealing

Featherstone High School

School type: Academy

Average teacher salary: £47,203