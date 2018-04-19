The video will start in 8 Cancel

There has been glorious weather across almost the entire country today - but nowhere else has the weather been quite as perfect as in Northolt .

A record temperature for April of 27.9 C or 82.2 F was recorded in Northolt by the Met Office on Thursday (April 19).

That is the highest temperature in April anywhere in the UK since 1949.

The latest heatwave is set to last through the weekend, with temperatures staying in the 20s until returning to the mid-teens from Monday (April 23).

While many are basking in the glorious sunshine, the unexpected hot weather has resulted in problems for others.

The organisers of the Virgin Money London Marathon, to be held on Sunday (April 22), have warned fun runners to ditch fancy dress costumes due to concerns about the hot weather.

But what have the people in Northolt been saying about their enviable, record-breaking temperatures?

We searched Twitter for what posters near Northolt were sharing.

Nearby Dormers Wells Infant School was showing off its adorable garden in the (fingers crossed) never-ending sunshine.

And, of course, we fully empathise with Hemal, who tweeted: "It's days like this I wish I had a swimming pool."

Here is something that might help out the cat owners out there. Don't forget your feline friends, says Kirstie.

Chris. We hear you buddy. Being indoors is far from ideal, especially given how fleeting all of this can be. Let's not forget it was snowing about a month ago!

Then again, it's not all that much fun being out in the sun, especially if you weren't dressed for it. Best of luck getting through the day Lianne.

If you're making incredible use of the hottest day so far this year, please let us know what you're up to in the comments.

And for those of you stuck in the office like us, we feel your pain and you're not alone.

