A cyclist has died after a collision with a lorry this morning (Wednesday, August 15) in central London.

Police were called to High Holborn (the A40) at approximately 9.30am and closed the road, with the road closure remaining in place some hours later.

The London Ambulance Service attended but paramedics were sadly unable to save the life of the male cyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Image: Hecht Montgomery)

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We sent a number of resources to the scene and dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"Sadly, despite extensive resuscitation efforts, the patient - a man - died at the scene."

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are in the process of tracing his next of kin.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries continue."