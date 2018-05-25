The video will start in 8 Cancel

Residents have lost a bid to stop a new high-end restaurant from opening in a "rare" quiet pocket of Covent Garden.

There were concerns about plans to open a restaurant, which will be open until 11pm most nights, on the second storey of 29 Floral Street, at Carriage Hall.

The applicant is fashion brand Jigsaw owner Robinson Webster (Holdings), which also has a shop on Floral Street.

The brand is in talks with the management of the five-star Stafford Hotel, home to the luxury American Bar, to run the restaurant on the second floor.

The area is getting a makeover, with Capital and Counties (CapCo) properties' Floral Court and Carriage Hall development bringing retail, restaurants, apartments and a new public courtyard to the area.

Robinson Webster's application was heard by Westminster City Council's licensing subcommittee on Thursday (May 24).

On the same day, CapCo revealed it is proposing a de-merger, which would split its Covent Garden holdings, valued at $2.5 billion, from its troubled Earl's Court, West Kensington and Gibbs Green housing development.

The Metropolitan Police withdrew its opposition to the the restaurant license after amendments were offered.

Residents said the area was mostly composed of flats and retail shops which shut at 6pm on weekdays, or at the latest 8pm on Thursdays and weekends.

They claimed a venue, capable of holding up to 125 people, selling alcohol until 11pm would create a public nuisance and noise echoing down the one-way street.

"I am only a few months short of my 81st birthday, consequently seldom away from my home and feel dread, and fear possible detriment to my health, at the possibility of the disruption and litter this unwelcome development will bring 7 days a week," wrote one resident.

Lale Kemal, whose flat's windows are metres from the terrace, spoke at the hearing.

She said she appreciated the planned restaurant sounded like a "sophisticated" operation, but she and other residents worried about noise from taxis and deliveries, drunk and disorderly patrons, smokers on the terrace, and vermin.

She hoped the licence would be opposed, and said she was concerned it could set a precedent in the mostly retail streetscape for more dining operations in coming years.

“It's that rare kind of sweet spot in Covent Garden where there's not much noise," she said.

Stafford London's general manager Stuart Procter told the committee the planned restaurant would respect neighbours' needs, saying they had a strong reputation to uphold.

A vegetable garden was envisioned for the terrace, and they would not encourage smoking or large crowds at closing time, he said.

"There should never be a situation where 125 people are leaving at once,” he added.

Committee chairman Melvyn Caplan said he respected the restaurant looked to be a “salubrious” proposition, but added "money does not buy behaviour sometimes.”

The committee granted the application, imposing conditions including no takeaways, and closure of the outdoor terrace area by 10pm to reduce disturbance to neighbours.

They also added conditions requiring the restaurant to provide a customer dispersal plan for closing time.