A popular restaurant in Ealing which was described as a “hidden gem of London” is closing after 26 years.

Lisa's, in Pitshanger Lane, will be closing on Sunday (January 14) after owners Lisa and Milan Barbaric announced their plans to retire.

The pair, who have been serving a range of traditional food at Lisa's for more than 26 years, said they have been “inundated with messages” since the announcement.

One person said: “Although I am delighted for you personally that you are to retire, I am also very sad that your restaurant will no longer be a port of call for our family gatherings.

“Your meticulous planning and Milan's superb cooking made each occasion memorable and very enjoyable.”

One suggested Lisa's is “something of an institution in Pitshanger Lane”, while another said the restaurant “was a joy to discover" and called it "a hidden gem of London”.

(Image: Lisa's)

John Martin, chair of Pitshanger Village Trader's Association, said Lisa and Milan have contributed a “great deal” to the local community since opening Lisa's.

He said: “I have had the pleasure of knowing Lisa and Milan for 22 years and congratulate them both on their retirement following 26 years in Pitshanger Lane.

“They have always been great promoters of the Lane and have contributed a great deal to the community and to the various charities they have supported."

(Image: Lisa's)

He added: “Lisa has, in recent years, been treasurer of the Pitshanger Village Traders' Association and has helped a great deal in the various campaigns and initiatives.

“She was, without doubt, one of the proudest people to celebrate the GBHighSt win.

“Their loyal customers will miss them very much, as will the Lane.”

