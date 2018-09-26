Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hounslow schoolboy who saved a man's life on his way to school has been honored at an awards ceremony.

Tejinder Purewal, 16, was on his way to school in Hounlow when he heard a woman scream and saw a man collapsed on the floor.

The Army cadet, who had been taught first aid at school, rushed over to the man and started performing CPR while instructing the woman to call for an ambulance.

He kept performing CPR on 72-year-old Antonio Fernandes for 20 minutes, with one of his sixth form friends supporting Mr Fernandes' head.

(Image: St John's Ambulance)

During the chest compressions, Tejinder noticed a foam-like substance come out of Mr Fernandes' mouth and his cadet training kicked in.

The schoolboy knew to turn him on his side to allow the liquid to drain out of his chest before continuing with the chest compressions.

The Year 10 student at Cranford Community College kept at it until an ambulance arrived 20 minutes after he started.

He gave the crew a full handover briefing and they were able to revive Mr Fernandes before taking him to the hospital.

(Image: St John's Ambulance)

After saving his life, Tejinder was introduced to the Fernandes family, who showed their gratitude to the schoolboy by making a donation to his school.

Tejinder, who will be starting an apprenticeship in October, said: “This incident really does prove what you learn can have amazing benefits.

"Being able to help save someone’s life is a massive thing. I think more young people should be taught first aid – we hear a lot about youth knife crime and most people wouldn’t know what to do in that situation.

"We should all learn first aid, so we can take action.”

He was honoured with the Guy Evans Young Hero Award at the St John Ambulance Everyday Heroes Award in London on Monday (September 24).

The event was hosted by celebrity vicar and former member of 80s pop band The Communards, the Reverend Richard Coles and attended by celebrities including TV doctor and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Dr Ranj Singh.

The charity’s annual event "recognises the outstanding bravery and first aid skills of individuals and teams of people who stepped forward when it mattered most to help people, support communities and have a positive impact on health".

St John Ambulance’s chief executive Martin-Houghton Brown said: “The achievements of our award nominees like Tejinder are extraordinary and I have been overwhelmed by the stories of their everyday heroism in protecting life and health."