A Brent scooter rider who spread mayhem in Mayfair during a police chase has had his tough sentence backed by senior judges.

Ricardo Pereira, of Balnacraig Avenue, Neasden , was locked up for 20 months at the Old Bailey in April this year after admitting dangerous driving and possessing an offensive weapon.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months, London's Appeal Court heard today (Wednesday, August 15).

The 21-year-old was arrested following a police chase between Mayfair and Piccadilly in October last year.

A police motorcyclist was trying to detain another scooter rider driving alongside Pereira as they approached traffic lights in Mayfair.

"The rider of the other scooter was asked to pull over just before the lights turned green," explained Mr Justice Nicol to the court.

"Pereira then appeared to block the path of the police officer which allowed the other scooter rider to speed away.

"Pereira then followed the other scooter as it sped off towards Piccadilly."

The pair were seen weaving in and out of the traffic, driving at close to 40mph along the busy street.

Pereira was stopped after a vigilant off-duty officer managed to grab hold of him as he shot by, the court heard.

He smashed into the central reservation before hitting a black cab before attempting to flee the scene on foot.

A baton was discovered on the scooter he was riding, the court was told.

Pereira challenged his sentence today, claiming it was far too harsh.

His legal team urged the court to consider the young Brazilian’s guilty pleas and previous good character.

He has also used his time behind bars to greatly improve his English, the court heard.

However, Mr Justice Nicol, sitting with two other judges, disagreed and dismissed the appeal.

"While this sentence might be regarded by some as severe, it cannot be described as excessive," he ruled.