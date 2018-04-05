The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brent Cross Shopping Centre is to undergo a massive expansion including 200 new shops, 60 restaurants and a huge new cinema complex.

While the £1.4 billion makeover is not due to be finished until 2020, loyal visitors are on tenterhooks to know which big names will be making Brent Cross their new home.

Plans for a huge new luxury cinema are bound to draw crowds to the complex.

And now Brent Cross developers Hammerson and Aberdeen Standard Investments have finally announced who will be running the cinema.

Luxury cinema brand Showcase Cinema de Lux will deliver its first ever London complex at Brent Cross - and it's going to be huge.

Everything you need to know about Brent Cross Shopping Centre's luxury cinema

The 80,000 sq ft cinema will have 1,800 seats and 12 auditoriums

Cutting edge audiovisual cinema technology will apply to every screen, including multidimensional sound

The cinema will have a full service bar

A wide range of hot food will be available in addition to favourite cinema snacks

The first Showcase Cinema de Lux opened in West Quay shopping centre, in Southampton, in 2017.

Head of UK development at Aberdeen Standard Investments James Stevens commented: "Cinema de Lux is a hugely exciting example of how we're injecting energy into Brent Cross.

"It also represents a key milestone in the evolution of this iconic retail destination.

"It will be the foundation for a step change in vibrancy and diversity, delivered through a market leading leisure, dining and entertainment offer."

The current Brent Cross Shopping Centre will remain open to visitors throughout its expansion.

