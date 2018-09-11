Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plenty of people want to be able to swing through the trees on an exciting Go Ape high-wire adventure course at one of west London's most popular parks.

When visitors to Gunnersbury Park, in Ealing , were asked if they want to see the tree-top course involving rope swings, platforms and walkways come to the historic park, 46% of those who were asked strongly agreed and 18% agreed. Just 8% disagreed with the idea and 20% strongly disagreed.

Some of the positive comments made by visitors included, "will be good for my son in a couple of years, great to have activities locally", "will be perfect for children and families," and "will encourage people to use the park more".

On the negative side, one person remarked: "Commercial use of Gunnersbury Park. No."

Another person wrote: "I prefer the park in its natural state, too intrusive."

When asked which groups of people should get discounted rates to the new course, local schools and low income groups were the most common answers.

People were also asked what features were most important to them in the park and "open space" came out on top ahead of "historic features", followed by "children's play" and "sports and leisure".

The Gunnersbury board will now weigh up the survey results alongside financial, operational and environmental concerns before making a final call on whether to bring Go Ape to the park.

Permission was given earlier this year by Ealing Council to appoint Adventure Forest Ltd, trading as Go Ape, to bring the attraction to Gunnersbury for a period of 25 years as part of its £50 million regeneration plan.

Ben Davies, head of business development at Go Ape, said: "Go Ape is about encouraging people to live life adventurously and we are excited to explore the opportunities at Gunnersbury Park and hope we can bring a challenging, adventurous and fun activity to west London for everyone to enjoy."

The council said it hopes the high-wire experience will provide long-term benefits to Ealing residents in terms of getting people outdoors and staying active.

Adventure Forest Ltd will pay for and maintain the course which could open as soon as June 2019.