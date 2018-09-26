Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Although the last of the feathers and sequins have been put away from this year’s Notting Hill Carnival , plans are already under way for future carnivals.

Residents are being urged to get involved in deciding exactly who gets awarded grants from a £300,000 pot for the next three years’ August Bank Holiday extravaganzas.

Kensington and Chelsea Council decided to change the way it gives out grants. In future, successful applicants will be given a three-year grant, so they have more certainty in planning their budgets.

It is looking for people from the community to help choose.

The council’s director of environment and communities, Sue Harris, has been involved in the behind the scenes carnival planning for nearly a decade.

She said: “We are setting up this grant making advisory board so local people can have a say about how we award this three-year funding. We are really keen for people who have got an interest in the carnival to get involved.”

Would-be panellists should be independent of any carnival organisers to ensure decisions are made as “objectively” as possible, she said.

The council works with strategic partners including the Metropolitan Police , Arts Council, neighbouring Westminster Council and other groups to help with planning the event.

The deputy lead member for culture and communities, Walaa Idris, who will also be involved, said: “We respect Carnival as something that belongs to the community and as we introduce a new way of providing a grant to support the event, we want local people and groups to have more of a voice in who receives the money.

“I look forward to working with the new board to help support next year’s Carnival and make it an exceptional year.”

Ms Harris said lessons were learned this year as the council was caught short when some of the extra toilets planned for the Carnival arrived late.

Every year, residents raise the number of loos at the post-Carnival meeting and this year was no exception, she said.

The deadline to apply for grants via carnival@rbkc.gov.uk is 5pm on October 10.

Would-be panellists should email the same address by the end of September.

Decisions on next year’s grants will be made in November.