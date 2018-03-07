The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thousands of new homes, improved transport links, and better retail and leisure facilities are set to transform Feltham.

The massive regeneration plans for the town centre recently secured £15.6 million of funding from Hounslow Council, Network Rail and Transport for London , to improve journeys for pedestrians, cyclists, road and rail users.

Network Rail's plans to introduce longer 10-car trains to boost passenger capacity and increase services between London Waterloo and Reading from December 2018, will result in the permanent closure of the dangerous Bedfont Lane level crossing to allow for platform extensions.

It is part of the ambitious Feltham Masterplan to transform the area over the next 15 years.

Work is set to begin in the summer and will take 10 months to complete with road closures and diversions in place.

Hounslow Road will be closed between New Road and Hanworth Road

Traffic to the town centre will be diverted via Browells Lane and Hanworth Road

Bedfont Lane level crossing will remain open for pedestrians, cyclists and southbound traffic until after Hounslow Road has reopened

The second major change will see Network Rail build a shared pedestrian and cycle bridge over the tracks along with the renovation of the public space outside the station.

The two existing footbridges will be removed.

This will allow residents to gain easy access between Bedfont and Feltham town centre.

The council has also approved further measures to improve road safety and bus journey times between the station and Heathrow Airport, and to minimise the impact of the level crossing’s closure on surrounding roads.

The decisions were made following an extensive consultation with residents which took place in November and December last year.

Councillor Steve Curran, the leader of Hounslow Council, said: “After years of preparation, planning and consultation with residents, the Feltham masterplan is beginning to take shape.

“Our vision for the area will transform the town centre, bring thousands of new homes, improve transport links and create a vibrant retail, leisure and entertainment offer.

“These changes won’t happen overnight and there will undoubtedly be some disruption to people who live and work in the area, but the benefits will far outweigh the inconvenience.

“The improvements will benefit generations to come and truly put Feltham on the map as a place which people flock to visit and are proud to call home.”

