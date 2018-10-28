Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death at a home in Hendon.

The victim, 47, was found with a stab injury after police were called to the address on Greyhound Hill at 23.39pm on Friday (October 26).

Despite the efforts of paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and she remains in custody at a police station in north London.

Two other people arrested, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested but have been released with no further action taken by police.

The Met said both the deceased and those arrested knew each other.

A crime scene remained in place in the area as of 6am on Sunday, with a white forensic tent put up.

Detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command are now investigating, though the Met says police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbing, and that there are no other reported injuries.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call police on 0208 721 4054 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also tweet police via @MetCC