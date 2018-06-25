The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is slow traffic around Kensal Green as works to fix a burst water main in nearby Scrubs Lane continue into their second day on Monday (June 25).

Scrubs Lane was closed in both directions between Harrow Road and Waldo Road on Sunday morning (June 24) after the street was submerged in water.

Many Kensal Rise residents reported waking up to no water and low water pressure on Sunday morning, but according to those affected the supply returned to normal by noon.

While Scrubs Lane reopened northbound to traffic on Sunday it remains closed southbound at Harrow Road on Monday morning.

There is queuing traffic in Harrow Road towards Kensal Green due to traffic diversions and the 220 bus towards Wandsworth is not stopping in Scrubs Lane.

Thames Water worked through the night to fix the leak and warned residents repairs to the road would not be completed before Wednesday (June 27).

(Image: Google)

Thames Water apologised to those affected on Twitter in a statement that read: "The consequential damage to the road in NW10 and pavement will take a bit longer and this means that the southbound lanes from Harrow Road will be closed until this work is completed. We estimate this will be done by Wed 27 June 2018. We’re very sorry for any inconvenience."