The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The scorching heatwave in west London is set to continue this week as neighbouring counties are warned of thunderstorms on Sunday (July 1).

Temperatures in parts of west London, including Ealing and Uxbridge , will reach up to 30C on Sunday and will remain in the high 20s throughout the week.

On Monday and Tuesday (July 2 and 3), west Londoners can look forward to clear blue skies, before clouds roll in on Wednesday (July 4).

Just seven miles away from the 30C heat in West Drayton , the first ever weather warning for thunder has been issued, with ‘torrential’ rain and lightning forecasted.

The yellow weather warning stretches from Land's End all the way up to Slough, in Berkshire, and High Wycombe, in Buckinghamshire.

In place between 6am and 10pm on Sunday, the weather warning says: "While many areas will see little rain, thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain, hail and lightning to a few places."

Londoners, on the other hand, narrowly avoid the warnings of thunderstorms and can continue enjoying temperatures around 8C hotter than Portugal.

(Image: Getty Images)

Becky Mitchell, a meteorologist for Met Office, said: "To start the day on Sunday, many of us are waking up to a fine, dry and sunny start.

"But the thunderstorms do continue to push their way in from the south. Some heavy downpours for south-west England and southern Wales.

"Because of this, Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms. What it means is that some heavy downpours could bring some localised flash flooding and some hail as well.

"The thunderstorm risk continues into the afternoon across the southwestern areas but elsewhere [there is] a lot of sunshine on offer yet again.