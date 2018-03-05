Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A religious extremist who trained students at a mosque in Barking to attack police officers planned to target Westfield and Heathrow Airport .

Umar Ahmed Haque was in the early stages of planning a multi-faceted attack which would also have targeted Parliament Square in Westminster , foreign embassies and banks in the City of London.

Haque, who worked with boys aged 11-14 at Essex Islamic Academy, was attempting to radicalise 55 children to help carry out the attacks.

He was attempting to recruit the "death squad" of young boys by showing them extreme videos and making them reenact knife attacks on police during role play exercises.

Haque, 25, of east London, was arrested in May 2017 after MI5 assisted the Met's Counter Terrorism command .

He was convicted on Friday (March 2) of two counts of preparation of terrorist acts and one count of collection of information useful to terrorism.

He had already pleaded guilty to one count of dissemination of terrorist publications and three counts of collection of information useful to terrorism.

At the time of his arrest, police found a large knife stashed away in his Ford Focus, the Old Bailey heard.

Haque boasted to the children about his links to ISIS and made them take an oath of secrecy, saying "whatever they spoke about in the mosque must stay in the mosque".

He warned them if they mentioned it outside they would "suffer after death" and go to hell, or their homes would burn down.

(Image: PA)

He staged role play sessions with scenarios involving weapons, a car bomb and attacks on police, Christians and Americans, and said they would buy vans in the future.

Just five days before his arrest, he showed children how to kill police officers, and said some of the martyrs would die.

Prosecutors believe Haque was planning for the attacks to be carried out at more than 30 London landmarks, businesses and attractions in a couple of years, once he could recruit enough people to carry out the ambitious attack.

(Image: PA)

In a telephone conversation with his friend Muhammad Abid monitored by police, Haque had glorified the actions of the London Bridge terror attackers.

Haque had told Abid: "We're here to cause terrorism, my brother.

"We are a death squad sent by Allah and his messengers to avenge my Arab brothers' blood."

(Image: PA)

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command, said: "Haque was a dangerous man who was inspired by attacks in Europe and Westminster.

"He wanted to orchestrate numerous attacks at once, using guns, knives, bombs and large cars to kill innocent people.

"We recovered a number of exercise books from his home and it was evident from his notes that his plan was a long-term one.

"He intended to execute his plan years later, by which time he anticipated he would have trained and acquired an army of soldiers, including children."

The mosque administrator had been known to counter-terror police after he had attempted to fly from Heathrow Airport to Turkey in April 2016.

Although there was no evidence to charge him, his phone contained searches for terrorist attacks and executions, and his passport was revoked by the Home Office.

(Image: PA)

Muhammad Abid, 27, also of east London, acted as Haque's confidante as the plan was being developed, but made no attempt to report him and was found guilty of one count of having information about acts of terrorism.

In a five-hour phone conversation between the friends, Haque told Abid that he believed the public should be "annihilated" and that he had already radicalised 16 children at the mosque in Barking.

The children were given safeguarding support, and 35 of them have been assessed as requiring longer-term support.

Commander Dean Haydon added: "The children were paralysed by fear of Haque, who they understood to have connections to terrorists and who essentially told them that a violent fate would befall them if they told anyone what he was doing.

"They were too afraid to confide in anyone.

"When specially trained officers interviewed the children, they described being shown by Haque horrific videos of extreme terrorist violence including executions.

"They told police how Haque made them roleplay terrorists and police officers, with the children acting as terrorists being made to stab the 'police officers' to death."

(Image: PA)

Another friend of Haque, 19-year-old Abuthaher Mamun, also of east London, was found guilty by the jury of one count of preparation of terrorist acts.

Mamun agreed to help raise funds for the attack by investing £900 into online trading companies with the hopes to afford a vehicle and to pay for motor insurance.

Mamus was also planning to take driving lessons so that he could teach members of Haque's "army" to drive.

He had made a cash deposit of £1,090 from a Post Office to his HSBC bank account and the pair had also discussed using bitcoin.

(Image: PA)

A fourth Man, Haque's neighbour Nadeem Patel, 26, was found to have an illegal Walther P99 handgun at his home in Forest Gate.

The gun could fire cartridges containing tear gas or pepper spray but not solid bullets.

Police also discovered £20,000 in cash at the address.

He was given a 16-month sentence for possession of a prohibited weapon but was not prosecuted for any terror related offences.

The Crown Prosection Service has said that staff of the mosque in Ripple Road, were not aware of Haque's plans or activities.

(Image: PA)

Sue Hemming from the CPS said: “The prosecution was able to show that by early 2017, Umar Haque had determined to carry out a terror attack in this country.

"He also used his position of trust to try and convert vulnerable children to his extremist cause and groom them to be involved in future activity. Six of them bravely gave evidence in this case.



“Haque’s ultimate aim was to kill as many innocent people as possible, regardless of their religion, in order to advance the extremist ideology of Daesh.

"Thankfully he failed and along with the others he must now face the consequences of his actions.”

Umar Ahmed Haque, Abutaher Mamun and Muhammad Abid will face sentencing at a later date.

