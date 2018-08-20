The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 28-year-old man from Heathrow has been charged with arson after four cars and a motorcycle were "set on fire" in the early hours of the morning in Hayes.

At around 12.45am on Sunday (August 19), police and firefighters were called to Clayton Road and Blyth Road, in Hayes, to reports of multiple vehicles on fire.

Four cars and one motorcycle were damaged. A spokesman for Metropolitan Police has said the fires were started deliberately.

There were no reports of any injuries, London Fire Brigade said.

An LFB spokeswoman added: "We were called at 12.45am on Sunday morning, four cars and one motorcycle were damaged by fire. The incident was over at 1.24am.

"We had three fire engines and 15 firefighters at the scene."

Speaking to getwestlondon, one local resident said that "everyone had been woken up and [was] out on the street together trying to put the fires out".

Detectives investigating the car fires charged a 28-year-old man with arson later that day.

Mark Loveridge, of Bath Road, Heathrow, has been bailed to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, September 18.