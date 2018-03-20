Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Department for Transport is asking private companies to submit proposals for a new southern rail link to Heathrow Airport .

The scheme would be one of the first in the country to invite investment from local authorities and companies to help raise the capital required for expensive rail infrastructure development.

The rail link to Surrey and the south East would connect Britain's biggest airport with Waterloo, Clapham Junction, Hounslow , Putney, Twickenham, Richmond , Staines and stations in Surrey.

It is also thought the scheme could connect parts of Surrey with Crossrail and the London Underground network at Heathrow.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling on Tuesday (March 20) invited private companies to present market-led proposals for the development of a southern rail link to the airport.

The Department for Transport is expecting proposals from a number of private consortia interested in developing the line, expected to cost around £1.2 billion.

(Image: Heathrow Airport/Grimshaw Architects)

In addition to the passenger access to Heathrow improving, the southern rail link could enhance Heathrow's freight handling abilities, already the UK's biggest port by value, according to Heathrow.

Building a southern rail link is a prerequisite to Heathrow building a "Modal Hub" for freight, with each train taking between 10 and 25 lorry movements off the roads.

Chris Grayling said: “We are investing in the most significant modernisation of the UK rail network since Victorian times, and I want the knowledge and expertise of investors and local partners to contribute to delivering new connections, more services and better journeys for passengers.

(Image: Heathrow Southern Railway)

“This has already proved effective on a number of roads schemes in the UK. By encouraging innovative ideas and new investment on our railways, we can relieve the burden on taxpayers and fare payers with projects that match our transport needs.

"This can also support our economic and housing aspirations to ensure everyone benefits from an enhanced rail network.

“Heathrow is a perfect example of where this can make a real difference. Such schemes will help ensure the benefits of our major international hub are even more accessible to those across the west and south of the UK, providing vital links for travellers and exporters and attracting inward investment.”

(Image: newcastle chronicle)

Heathrow Southern Railway Limited (HSRL), a independent venture to build the rail link, expects it could be used by as many as 33,000 people per day, and remove 86 million car kilometres from Britain's roads every year.

HSRL Chair Baroness Jo Valentine said:“We welcome the Transport Secretary’s invitation and stand ready to fulfil this once in a generation opportunity to open up Heathrow to train services from London and the south of England whilst also transforming connectivity across the whole region.

"We want to put many more communities within easy reach of the UK’s only hub airport by train, enabling them to reap economic benefits whilst at the same time reducing road congestion and improving air quality.”

The scheme also received the backing of Heathrow Airport, which gave a nod to the building of a southern rail link in its expansion consultation in February.

Emma Gilthorpe, Heathrow’s executive director for expansion, said: “This is a great step forward in transforming rail connectivity to Heathrow and providing our passengers and colleagues - particularly those living to the south and west of the airport- more reliable, sustainable and accessible choices for travel to the airport.

"New public transport infrastructure such as the Elizabeth Line, HS2, Western Rail Access, Southern Rail Access and upgrades to the Piccadilly Line will treble rail capacity to Heathrow by 2040 and enable 30 million more passengers to use public transport, helping us take cars off the road and improving local air quality for our neighbours.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .