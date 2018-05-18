The video will start in 8 Cancel

Heathrow Airport has published a league table identifying the airlines that are causing the most pollution affecting its neighbours in west London.

The table ranks the performance of the 50 busiest airlines operating at the airport from January to March 2018, based on seven noise and emissions criteria.

Egypt Air was ranked bottom for "noise quota count/seat", which measures the amount of noise aircraft make in relation to the amount of passengers they are able to carry.

It also came 50th in the "noise chapter" category, rating the certificates its aircraft have in relation to noise standards set out by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Its aircraft also frequently strayed out of the 3km wide "noise preferential routes" - recommended flightpaths provided by the airport to reduce noise impact on local residents.

It came 48th for the number of flights it runs between 11.30pm and 4:30am, the times which are most sensitive for local residents.

The airline’s overall score was 267 out of a possible 1,000. Also at the bottom of the league table were Kuwait Airlines, with a score of 386, and Turkish Airlines, scoring 528.

At the top of the table was Scandinavian Airlines, with 944 points.

The carrier has been working with Heathrow to improve its use of "continuous descent approaches" into Heathrow, which keep aircraft higher for longer.

It has also improved its ability to keep flights within the noise preferential routes.

LOT Polish Airlines came in second place in the latest results, scoring 938 out of 1,000.

It's a major turnaround for the carrier, which came in last place in the first league rankings in 2013, but has since transformed its noise and emissions performance.

According to Heathrow the secret of LOT Polish Airlines’ success is that it has started operating new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on its Heathrow services.

The engines on the aircraft are quieter and more efficient than its predecessors, and have distinctive v-shaped winglets which allow the wings to encounter less drag, use less fuel and produce lower carbon emissions.

Heathrow produces a noise action plan every five years, setting new objectives to further reduce aircraft noise.

The Fly Quiet & Clean league table itself was created in 2013 as one of the actions from Heathrow’s last noise action plan.

The airport is endeavouring to meet a series of strict noise criteria ahead of the Parliamentary vote on a planned third runway due to take place later this year.

Heathrow is currently developing its next five-year noise action plan.

Members of the public can read the draft plan and take part in the consultation online at www.heathrowconsultation.com/NAP

The consultation will run for six weeks, from May 16 to June 26. There are also three public consultation events at the Heathrow Academy, in Newall Road, Hayes on Saturday, June 2 from 10am to 4pm, Wednesday, June 6 from 2pm to 8pm and Saturday, June 23 from 10am to 4pm.

THE TOP 10

1. Scandinavian Airlines - 944

2. LOT - 938

3= Aer Lingus - 937

3= Ethiad Airways - 937

5. Flybe - 936

6. British Airways - short haul - 935

7. Finnair - 930

8= Delta Airlines - 903

8= United Airlines - 903

10. Iberia - 888

THE BOTTOM 10

41. Air China - 631

42. China Southern Airlines - 615

43. European Air Transport - 611

44. Korean Air - 597

45. Turkish Airlines - long haul - 563

46. Pakistan International Airlines - 557

47. El Al - 528

48. Turkish Airlines - short haul - 528

49. Kuwait Airways - 386

50. Egypt Air - short haul - 267

For the full results click here .