There's some good news for commuters as Tube fares will apply on most of the Elizabeth line services in London once it is opened later this year.

The exception, however, is for journeys to and from Heathrow Airport which will cost more than London Underground prices, Mayor Sadiq Khan and Transport for London (TfL) announced.

This is due to a premium which will apply to single fares to and from the west London airport.

It means Elizabeth line passengers travelling between central London and Heathrow will be charged £12.10 (peak) and £10.10 (off-peak), compared to Tube prices of £5.10 (peak) and £3.10 (off-peak).

However a zone 1-6 travelcard will be permitted along with the daily cap for multiple journeys which will match the price of Tube and bus travel - currently £12.50.

Currently a journey from Bond Street to Terminal 5 by Tube can take an hour, but on the Elizabeth line the time can be cut to 34 minutes.

The Heathrow Connect service between Heathrow Terminals 2/3, Terminal 4 and Paddington will be transferred to TfL from May 20, leading to price reductions on some routes.

Meanwhile the Heathrow Express - a non-stop service between Paddington and Heathrow - will continue to set its own fares.

(Image: TfL)

Other journeys across the new railway line made within the existing TfL zones will cost the same as they do on the Tube.

TfL's fares freeze will also be extended to cover the Elizabeth line.

Mr Khan, said: “I’m delighted to announce today that the cost of travelling on the Elizabeth Line in Zones 1-6 will be the same price as a similar journey on the tube – fulfilling a key manifesto pledge to deliver truly world-class transport infrastructure which is also accessible and affordable for all Londoners.

“For Londoners going to Heathrow, many of the benefits will be felt in a matter of months, with Oyster, Contactless, and cheaper fares coming in when TfL takes over the service from Heathrow Connect in May.”

The Elizabeth line services will begin on three routes from December: Paddington to Abbey Wood, Paddington to Heathrow and Liverpool Street to Shenfield.

Once fully open in December 2019 trains will operate from Reading and Heathrow in the west to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east.

Mike Brown, London's transport commissioner, said: "The railway will provide many new direct journey options between Canary Wharf, central London and Heathrow Airport, and will cut journey times dramatically and ensure London remains a world-leading city."

(Image: Transport for London)

John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow’s Chief Executive added: "The opening of the Elizabeth line will help make travel to the airport more accessible and sustainable for millions of passengers and colleagues.

"This service, along with new rail connections to the south and west and HS2 through Old Oak Common, will put Heathrow at the heart of an integrated transport network, reduce traffic around the airport, and improve local air quality.”

Details of the specific fares from Heathrow airport on TfL rail services from May 2018: Peak services Monday to Friday (06.30 – 09.30 and 16.00 – 19.00) Heathrow to/from: 2018 Heathrow Connect fares Proposed Elizabeth Line Peak PAYG fares Difference to current Heathrow Connect fare Daily Cap London Paddington £10.30 £10.20 10p cheaper (1%) £12.50 Hayes & Harlington £6.30 £6.20 10p cheaper (2%) £12.50 Southall, Hanwell £6.90 £6.90 £12.50 West Ealing-Greenford £8.00 £7.30 70p cheaper (9%) £12.50 Ealing Broadway/Acton Main Line £8.00 £7.30 70p cheaper (9%) £12.50 TfL Zone 1 stations £12.70 £12.10 60p cheaper (5%) £12.50

Off-peak services

Heathrow to/from: 2018 Connect fares Elizabeth Line off-peak PAYG fares Difference to current Heathrow Connect fare Daily Cap London Paddington £10.30 £10.10 20p cheaper (2%) £12.50 Hayes & Harlington £6.30 £6.00 30p cheaper (5%) £12.50 Southall, Hanwell £6.90 £6.00 90p cheaper (13%) £12.50 West Ealing-Greenford £8.00 £6.00 £2.00 cheaper (25%) £12.50 Ealing Broadway/Acton Main Line £8.00 £6.00 £2.00 cheaper (25%) £12.50 TfL Zone 1 stations £12.70 £10.10 £2.60 cheaper (20%) £12.50

