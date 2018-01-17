Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heathrow Airport has put forward new options to move the M25 carriageway and tunnel a section in order to make way for the proposed third runway .

The "realignment" options are part of the consultation launched on Wednesday (January 17) by the airport to encourage people to have their say on the plans for expansion.

If constructed, the North West Runway would extend several hundred metres past the current M25, between Junction 14 and 15, and the airport has come up with proposals to relocate the carriageway in order to extend the runway.

Heathrow plans to move the carriageway 150 metres west of its current site and lower it seven metres into a tunnel.

Heathrow also wants to raise the runway height by three to five metres, allowing planes to land and take off above the motorway between junctions 14a and 15.

Under the runway, segregated carriageways may separate traffic using the M25 as a "turning movement" between Junctions 15 for the M4 and 14 for Heathrow, from "mainline traffic".

(Image: Heathrow Airport/Grimshaw Architects)

The "collector distributor" roads would prevent risky lane changes and help the flow of local traffic not using the airport.

Heathrow would not be the first airport to build a runway over a motorway, with a similar runways at Paris' Charles De Gaulle Airport and Atlanta's Hartsfield–Jackson Airport.

The airport says in its consultation documents that it has "discontinued" plans to bridge over the current M25 or tunnel under the runway, due to its complexity and impact on road users.

(Image: Heathrow Airport/Grimshaw Architects)

The plan to relocate the M25 would allow one of the busiest stretches of the orbital motorway to remain open while the new stretch is built alongside.

As well as moving the runway, the airport has come up with a number of options to change the junctions, with Junction 14 looking set for a major overhaul.

Junction 14a may be axed by the airport, if new terminal facilities are located west of the current Terminal 5 site.

(Image: Heathrow Airport)

Instead a series of flyovers may be built from Junction 14 to the airport in order to deal with the knock-on effects of the loss of the Northern and Western Perimeter Roads if the runway is built.

The 10-week consultation launched on Wednesday (January 17) and closes on March 28. Other aspects of the consultation include where terminal facilities should be moved and how airspace should be remapped.

To find out more details about the consultation events, detailed proposals and to respond to the consultation visit the website .