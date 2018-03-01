Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London City Airport has had to temporarily halt flights as snow continues to fall in London for the fourth consecutive day.

Meanwhile at Heathrow Airport , staff have been working with airlines to "consolidate" passengers on the same routes on to as few flights as possible to provide more certainty.

The airports have been forced to react to the Siberian weather which has consumed much of the country and is expected to worsen further.

An amber alert is in place from the Met Office for heavy snow and ice, from 2pm on Thursday (March 1) to 8am on Friday (March 2).

Passengers travelling from Heathrow may have changes made to their flights, so that the number of flights leaving the airport can be reduced.

This means that passengers will have to check with their airlines before travelling as there may be changes to their flights.

A spokesman for Heathrow Airport said: “Extreme wintry weather is expected across the UK and Europe today. In preparation, we’ve worked with our airlines to consolidate today’s flight schedule, moving passengers onto fewer flights.

"This decision enables us to provide more certainty to passengers around departing flights, whilst ensuring safety and service standards despite the challenging conditions.

“Our teams will be working throughout the day to keep our runways and taxiways operational and we will be closely monitoring the weather forecasts with our on-site Met Office.

"As always, we advise passengers to take care when travelling to the airport and ensure they check their flight status with their airline before coming to Heathrow.”

Ground staff at London City Airport worked hard to clear the runway on Thursday morning, however the snow ploughs had to be brought out again just hours later.

Some airlines have taken the decision to cancel flights, with short haul routes most affected.

A London City Airport spokesman said: “Teams worked overnight at the airport to ensure the airfield opened this morning, with the first departure operated by British Airways to Milan Linate at 7.15am.

"Following further snow showers this morning, flights are currently on hold as snow ploughs clear the runway, which we expect to be complete at 11.30am.

“Some airlines have cancelled flights today, with Scottish and Irish routes most affected, and disruption to other flights possible.

"Passengers travelling today are strongly advised to check the status of their flight with their airline before they travel."