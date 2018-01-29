The video will start in 8 Cancel

Heathrow UTC will showcase opportunities for students aged 14 to 19 in the aviation engineering sector at the 11th annual Heathrow jobs and careers fair.

The event will be held at the Sofitel Hotel, Heathrow, over January 29 and 30.

The high-tech college boasts impressive aviation partners including Heathrow Airport, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and the Aviation Skills Partnership and Brunel University.

Heathrow UTC’s partners recognise the growing need for young talent in the sector and are keen to help develop the next generation of well-educated, high-calibre, professional engineers and technicians.

Principal Wayne Edwards said: “At Heathrow UTC we are committed to developing the next generation of aviation industry engineers and technicians to pursue careers in one of the UK’s most exciting sectors.”

The UK’s aviation industry contributes an estimated £52 billion to the UK economy and exports goods and expertise to the value of £26 billion.

It supports 3500 apprenticeships and £1.6billion is invested in research and development annually.

Students at Heathrow UTC combine National Curriculum study with technical and practical elements that translate directly into the skills needed to successfully enter the employment market.

Prospective students and parents can attend Heathrow UTC stand 12 at the 11th annual jobs and careers fair.

