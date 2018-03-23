Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MPs have held back from giving full approval to Heathrow Airport's third runway, calling for tougher measures to be introduced to protect affected communities.

The latest draft National Policy Statement for airports has been published by the Commons select committee and, while it backs the government's decision to expand Heathrow Airport , more safeguards are being demanded.

The report is the result of multiple public consultations and intense examination of the case for a third runway at Heathrow, as well as hearings where the transport secretary and other key players were grilled by MPs.

Accepting that Heathrow has a strong case for expansion, the committee added that once concerns about the impact on local communities as well as affordability and deliverability were addressed, their report would call on Parliament to vote through expansion.

The committee's final report will face a vote in Parliament before the summer recess and set the policy framework for expansion.

All detailed plans for the third runway and associated projects, including new terminal buildings, airside changes and the overhaul of the M25 between junction 14 and 15, will have to conform to the policy statement.

(Image: Heathrow Airport/Grimshaw Architects)

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “This report couldn’t be clearer – Heathrow is the right answer for the UK and Parliament should green light the policy for Heathrow expansion and allow the project to move into the planning phase.

"We are also clear that we will deliver an expanded Heathrow that is sustainable, affordable and financeable and maintains Britain’s position as a global trading powerhouse.”

Conditions for expansion

The committee's third draft report added a number of conditions, particularly on noise and air quality, which affect communities living near the airport.

The report also asks for increased clarity into how new rail access would work at the airport, and asks to extend the current five-hour flight ban to seven hours after expansion.

Committee chairwoman Lilian Greenwood said: "Thousands of people across London could be exposed to worse levels of noise, air quality and traffic congestion.

"There must be sufficient measures to protect or compensate them."

(Image: Heathrow Airport/Grimshaw Architects)

HACAN chair John Stewart said: “Although disappointed the committee didn’t reject the third runway, we welcome the tougher environmental conditions which it has recommended. In particular we welcome its recommended seven-hour night flight ban.”

Paul McGuinness, chair of the No 3rd Runway Coalition, said: "Despite suggesting that planning should proceed for Heathrow expansion, the TSC [transport select committee] has emphasised that the process remains at the early stage and recommended a raft of safeguards and conditions that sound the death knell for Heathrow expansion.

“The committee demand a re-assessment of the noise and environmental impacts, scold the government for not using its own guidelines for noise assessment and point out that its evaluation of the scheme is based on the unrealistic assumption that it could be at full capacity within two years – something that even Heathrow refutes.

“If the government implements all these recommendations then a parliamentary vote on the final national policy statement is unlikely to happen in 2018.”

(Image: Heathrow Airport/Grimshaw Architects)

However Back Heathrow director Parmjit Dhanda disagrees, saying the airport's views on noise and air quality are in line with those of the committee and the affected residents.

“Back Heathrow believes the project has benefited from years of scrutiny and amendment, so the fact that the government will be asked to consider further amendments on air quality, noise and public transport comes as no surprise," he said after the report's launch.

"For the first time in over half a century, the Select Committee, Government and the communities around Heathrow are all saying the same thing: that we should now move on to the planning stage to ensure that this huge driver for jobs and prosperity is delivered in the most sustainable way possible.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .