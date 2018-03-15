The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rail services to and from Heathrow Airport have been either disrupted or cancelled on Thursday (March 15).

Heathrow Connect has cancelled all services in both directions while Express services are not calling at terminal five - both due to overrunning engineering works at terminal five.

Advice to passengers on the Connect website is to "see a member of our station team for alternative journey advice."

On the Express service website, it says: "Due to overrunning engineering works at terminal five, services are terminating at terminal four, calling at terminals two and three.



"For terminal five please change at terminals two and three and use London Underground Piccadilly Line services free of charge."

