Nearly a quarter of a million people are affected by noise from Heathrow Airport flights - more than seven times as many as those affected in Manchester.

According to official reports produced by the airports, 725,000 people are impacted by noise from Heathrow flights, latest figures show.

Anti third runway campaign group HACAN (Heathrow Association for the Control of Aircraft Noise) slammed the airport as being in a "noise league of its own".

John Stewart, HACAN chair, said: "These updated figures confirm just how many more people are impacted by noise from Heathrow than by any other airport in the country.

"It puts a huge onus on Heathrow to find ways to lessen the noise burden whether or not a third runway is built.

"We will be pressing hard for a tough night flight regime, steeper angles as planes approach and depart the airport and a period of respite from the noise for everybody overflown."

Second-placed Manchester has seven times less people affected by airport noise, at 100,000.

Every few years airports are required by the EU to produce plans to show how they will tackle noise. The airports' new plans must be submitted to DEFRA this autumn before they go to the European Commission for approval.

The European Commission mandates that the 55Lden contour is used when drawing up Noise Action Plans. In geographical terms it goes as far as Clapham in London.

Last year the Government published a report it had commissioned from the Civial Aviation Authority which found that people can be annoyed by aircraft noise at lower levels.

A spokesperson for Heathrow explained what has been done to reduce noise levels from the airport.

They told getwestlondon : "Over the past 30 years and through our strict operating procedures and investment of our airlines in newer, quieter technology, we have reduced the population significantly affected by aircraft noise by around 90%.

"Unique efforts to tackle aircraft noise like our Fly Quiet and Green table and trials on quieter approaches, have been recognised by Mr Stewart as the right direction to take.

"With expansion, we have pledged to introduce new measures to reduce noise including a 6.5 hour ban on scheduled night flights and offer a world-class noise insulation scheme.

"This is worth more than £700 million to those living closest to the airport and goes above and beyond existing UK policy requirements.

"We continue to work hard implementing innovative ways to reduce noise and remain committed in making the airport quieter for our closest communities."