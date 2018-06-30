Traffic on the M25 is being held after an accident involving eight cars, a lorry and a horsebox on the M25 clockwise near Heathrow Airport on Saturday (June 30).

There are severe delays on the clockwise carriageway between J14 A3113 Airport Way / Horton Road (Heathrow Terminal 4) and J15 M4.

All traffic has been held to assist with the accident. All vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder but traffic is being held whilst the carriageway is swept of debris.

A spillage is has been cleaned and people are being treated by paramedics.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Carriageway is blocked on the #M25 clockwise between J14 and J15 near #WestDrayton following a collision involving multiple vehicles.

"Our #TrafficOfficers are at scene working to clear the vehicles involved."

People have been warned to expect long delays in the area.

One motorist tweeted: "Avoid the M25 clockwise between junction 14 and 15 if you can. Traffic been at a standstill for 45 mins."

We'll be bringing you all the latest updates on this story as we get them.