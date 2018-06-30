Traffic on the M25 is being held after an accident involving eight cars, a lorry and a horsebox on the M25 clockwise near Heathrow Airport on Saturday (June 30).
There are severe delays on the clockwise carriageway between J14 A3113 Airport Way / Horton Road (Heathrow Terminal 4) and J15 M4.
All traffic has been held to assist with the accident. All vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder but traffic is being held whilst the carriageway is swept of debris.
A spillage is has been cleaned and people are being treated by paramedics.
A spokesman for Highways England said: "Carriageway is blocked on the #M25 clockwise between J14 and J15 near #WestDrayton following a collision involving multiple vehicles.
"Our #TrafficOfficers are at scene working to clear the vehicles involved."
People have been warned to expect long delays in the area.
One motorist tweeted: "Avoid the M25 clockwise between junction 14 and 15 if you can. Traffic been at a standstill for 45 mins."
Lanes clear but delays severe
All vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder and traffic has started moving after the crash involving eight cars, a lorry and a horsebox.
The road was blocked for around 30 minutes whilst the vehicles were repositioned to the hard shoulder, the carriageway was swept of debris, a spillage was cleaned and people attended to by the ambulance.
Delays in the area remain severe.
'Standstill for 45 minutes'
Motorists on the M25 near West Drayton have faced long delays after the crash.
One driver said: “Avoid the M25 clockwise between junction 14 and 15 if you can. Traffic [has] been at a standstill for 45 mins.”
10-vehicle crash on M25
Traffic is being held on the M25 clockwise near West Drayton and Heathrow Airport after a crash involving 10 vehicles.
Eight cars, a lorry and a horsebox was involved in the crash and an ambulance is at the scene treating those involved.
There are now severe delays on the clockwise carriageway between J14 A3113 Airport Way/Horton Road (Heathrow Terminal 4) and J15 M4.
People have been warned to expect long delays around Heathrow Airport.
