A serious collision has occurred between two vehicles on the airfield at Heathrow Airport .

It happened on Wednesday morning (February 14) at around 8am.

Emergency services are at the scene and being assisted by Heathrow Airport.

Flights in and out of the airport are not affected by the collision.

We'll keep you posted on how the situation is progressing with live updates.

