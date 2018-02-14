A serious collision has occurred between two vehicles on the airfield at Heathrow Airport .
It happened on Wednesday morning (February 14) at around 8am.
Emergency services are at the scene and being assisted by Heathrow Airport.
Flights in and out of the airport are not affected by the collision.
Sad news to report
Police say a man has died following the collision at Heathrow Airport this morning.
Paramedics attending
The LAS went on to say it sent an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, a cycle responder and three ambulance crews.
Ambulance: 'Man went into cardiac arrest'
The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has told getwestlondon one of the men hurt in the collision suffered a cardiac arrest.
The other has suffered an injury to his shoulder and is being treated in hospital.
A LAS spokesman said:
We treated two patients – both men. One was treated for a shoulder injury and taken to hospital.
“The second later went into cardiac arrest and extensive efforts were made to resuscitate him both at the scene and on the way to hospital.”
'Three hour delay'
Some British Airways passengers are facing a three hour delay, according to Mirror Online.
More from the Met
The statement went on to say that the Health and Safety Executive has been informed, as have officers from its Serious Collision Investigation Unit, who are at the scene.
Statement from police
A Met Police spokesman said:
Police were called at 6.06am today following a collision between two airport vehicles on the taxiway at Heathrow Airport.
“Officers attended with London Ambulance Service colleagues.
“One male was treated for non life threatening or changing injuries.
“Another male aged in his 40s was taken to a west London hospital. We await an update on his condition.
“No arrests have been made.”
Met: Two men hurt
Scotland Yard has told getwestlondon that two men were hurt in the collision, which occurred at around 6am.
One male, in his 40s, has been taken to a hospital in west London. His condition is not known.
Another male was treated for non-life threatening or life changing injuries.
Near Terminal 5
According to reports, the incident happened on the airfield near Terminal 5, is being investigated by police.
Passengers 'told to leave plane'
According to the Mirror Online passengers on at least one British Airways plane were told to leave the aircraft following the incident.
It goes on to say it occurred at around 8am this morning.
Statement from Heathrow
A Heathrow spokesperson said:
We are dealing with a serious accident involving two vehicles on the airfield. We are working closely with the emergency services and updates will follow.
“The airfield remains open and we will work to minimise disruption to our passengers’ journeys.”
'Serious accident'
Heathrow Airport has confirmed a ‘serious accident’ involving two vehicles on its airfield this morning.