A man in his 40s has died following a collision between two vehicles near a runway at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday morning (February 14).

He suffered a cardiac arrest at the scene, with paramedics fighting to resuscitate him at the airport and as they took him to a west London hospital.

Metropolitan Police said: "A male, aged in his 40s, was taken to a west London hospital with serious injuries. He has since died.

"Officers have informed next of kin. We await formal identification.

"A post-mortem will be scheduled in due course."

Police say a second man suffered a suspected broken shoulder; his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Emergency services were called to the accident between two airport vehicles on the taxiway shortly after 6am.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) said: "We treated two patients – both men. One was treated for a shoulder injury and taken to hospital.

"The second later went into cardiac arrest and extensive efforts were made to resuscitate him both at the scene and on the way to hospital.”

A Heathrow spokesman said: "We can confirm that following a serious accident involving two vehicles on our airfield, an airport colleague has passed away.

(Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire)

"Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends affected by this accident.

"We will be fully cooperating with the police in the investigation which will follow.”

It said the runway remains open, and that it was working to minimise disruption to passengers’ journeys.

(Image: PA)

According to Mirror Online , passengers on at least one flight were told to leave the plane as a result of the incident.

The Health and Safety Executive has been notified, and officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

