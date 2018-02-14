The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This video shows the aftermath of the collision at Heathrow Airport which led to the death of one of its workers .

It shows emergency services beside one of the two vehicles involved in the collision on the taxiway at the airport on Wednesday morning (February 14).

Some images, which getwestlondon is not publishing, show a high-vis open back Heathrow van with damage to its front and bonnet.

Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called to the scene of the crash on the airfield shortly after 6am today.

Initial reports from police said that one man had suffered non life threatening injuries while a second male, in his 40s, had been taken to a west London ambulance.

LAS later revealed to getwestlondon that the second male had suffered a cardiac arrest, and that its paramedics made "extensive efforts were made to resuscitate him both at the scene and on the way to hospital”.

At 11.24pm the Met revealed the man had died.

Formal identification was yet to take place but next of kin have been informed.

(Image: PA)

A spokesman for Heathrow said: "We can confirm that following a serious accident involving two vehicles on our airfield, an airport colleague has passed away.

"Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends affected by this accident. We will be fully cooperating with the police in the investigation which will follow.”

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit and inspectors from the Health and Safety Executive are are the scene.

(Image: PA)

A spokesman from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said: "HSE is aware of the incident and inspectors are attending the site.

“The investigation is being led by the Met Police and we are assisting with their enquiries.”

The first man is believed to have sustained a broken shoulder. The Met say his injuries are not life threatening or life changing.

The incident also impacted flights, with reports of passengers disembarking from an aircraft moments before take-off.

Heathrow Airport said this morning that the airfield remains open and that it was working to minimise disruption to passengers' journies.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.